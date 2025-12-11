'He Showed Up, He Spoke Up And He Stood Out': Ergodyne Founder Awarded ISEA's Highest Honor For Transformative Leadership In Worker Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, MN, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 40-year force in the safety industry, Tom Votel was honored with ISEA's highest service award–proof that one person's relentless push for better can help reshape an entire field. Votel, Ergodyne's founder, longtime leader and retired president, received the Ryan-Willson Service Award of Excellence at the International Safety Equipment Association's (ISEA) 2025 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., recognizing decades of boundary-pushing leadership that elevated both ISEA and the PPE (personal protective equipment) industry at large.

ISEA Board Member and Ergodyne President Greg Schrab, who presented the award, highlighted Votel's enduring impact on the association.“Tom's passion for worker safety and for this industry is unmatched. He showed up, he spoke up and he stood out. His influence is everywhere in this association, and he has inspired countless people, myself included.”

“The best part is that Tom's not done,” added Schrab.“His voice remains an active, grounding force in our work... pushing us to think bigger, act smarter and stay relentlessly committed to worker safety.”

Votel has held nearly every leadership position on ISEA's Board while guiding committees and initiatives that expanded the association's scope and sharpened its influence at a pivotal moment for worker protection.

ISEA leadership reinforced the significance of his contributions.“Tom Votel represents the very best of this industry and of ISEA,” said ISEA President Cam Mackey.“Over decades of service, he has brought a rare combination of vision, integrity and practical leadership–helping shape the direction of our association and advancing the safety equipment industry as a whole. We are grateful not only for what he has already contributed, but for the continued perspective, innovation, and steady leadership he will continue to bring to our work.”

Humor, Candor and a Call to Action

Accepting the award, Votel blended wit with a pointed reminder about the seriousness of ISEA's mission.

“Receiving an award for service is a bit like being congratulated for flossing–necessary, often overlooked, and if you neglect it, things get ugly fast. To be recognized for what I consider table stakes–showing up, caring deeply, and refusing to accept 'good enough'–is both surreal and profoundly meaningful.”

He pointed to the dramatic evolution of ISEA in recent years–an expansion from its PPE roots toward a broader, future-facing definition of safety.

“If you want to stay relevant, you have to keep disrupting yourself. And in my experience, the best way to drive change is to surround yourself with people who aren't afraid to challenge you. We have that kind of spirit and drive at ISEA, and it has propelled this association into a new era–one our founders could scarcely imagine 92 years ago.”

Votel closed with a charge to the safety community:“ISEA's mission to advance safety is too important–and frankly, too unfinished–for any of us to sit it out. Workers of the world are counting on us. Safety isn't just a profession; it's a promise–a sacred oath.”

History of ISEA Ryan-Willson Service Award of Excellence

Established by the International Safety Equipment Association Board of Trustees in October 2019, the annual Ryan-Willson Service Award of Excellence is the highest award given by the North American industry and honors those who have not only had distinguished careers within a member company but also have provided their talents to improve the broader industry.

The award is presented in memory of J.T. Ryan (MSA) and Thomas Willson (Willson Products), ISEA's first and second Chairmen respectively.

