'You're Now Part Of Our Future', Says Odisha CM As He Distributes CAA Citizenship Certificates

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday distributed citizenship certificates to 35 minorities from neighbouring countries residing in Nabarangpur district in Odisha who had applied for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

Speaking at the programme for distribution of citizenship certificates to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, Chief Minister Majhi likened the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, to the sacred river Ganga, a force that washes away sins and suffering of all, for minorities subjected to religious persecution in India's neighbouring nations.

He said this landmark law has provided a path of hope and assurance to persecuted communities who have endured years of hardship. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated the process of granting Indian citizenship to eligible applicants under the CAA, 2019.

According to the rules notified on March 11, 2024, members of minority communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, are considered eligible for Indian citizenship.

Speaking at the special programme, jointly organised by the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Minister welcomed those who received citizenship.

“You are now part of our future. Your safety, dignity, and development are our responsibility. I wholeheartedly welcome you as citizens of India,” said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister further noted that by granting citizenship certificates, India has once again upheld its age-old values of compassion, humanity, and sheltering those in need. He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of the CAA, 2019.

Explaining the necessity of the CAA, Majhi said:“There are many countries in the world that offer shelter to persecuted followers of various religions. But when Hindus are persecuted in other countries, they have no place to seek refuge except India. If such a law is not enacted in India, then where else would it be made?”

Chief Minister Majhi further underlined that although our country has strong voices advocating for minorities, those same voices remain silent when minorities are persecuted in neighbouring countries. He added that the era of appeasing a particular religion in the name of secularism has come to an end.“Today, there is no discrimination on religious grounds. Before the law, everyone is equal. The Citizenship Amendment Act is a successful expression of this principle,” he noted.