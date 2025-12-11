Landmark Global Study Confirms Qatar As Home To The World's Richest Dugong Fossil Site

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A major international study published in the peer-reviewed open-access journal, PeerJ, has formally identified a new species of ancient marine mammal discovered in Qatar, naming it Salwasiren qatarensis.

The discovery, resulting from a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Qatar Museums (QM), confirms that the Arabian Gulf has been a prime habitat for dugongs and their ancestors for over 20mn years newly described species is a smaller, ancient relative of the modern dugong (Dugong dugon). The official naming holds immense national significance: The genus, "Salwasiren," references the vital Bay of Salwa, a key habitat for the Gulf's largest single herd of dugongs today; and the species name, "qatarensis," is a direct and proud acknowledgment of the State of Qatar as the site of the finding.

Dr Ferhan Sakal, an archaeologist and head of Excavation and Site Management at QM and a co-author of the paper, said:“It seemed only fitting to use the country's name for the species as it clearly points to where the fossils were discovered. This collaboration is ensuring we provide the best possible protection and management for these sites.”

The research centres on the Al Maszhabiya fossil site in southwestern Qatar. The deposit, dating back to the Early Miocene epoch (around 21mn years ago), contains over 170 fossil sea cow localities. This makes Al Maszhabiya the richest assemblage of fossilised sea cow bones in the entire world.

Dr Nicholas Pyenson, curator at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, confirmed that the density of the find proves that the ancient Salwasiren qatarensis played the same ecological role as the modern dugong-acting as one of the region's 'ecosystem engineer' by maintaining the vital seagrass meadows. The study provides crucial historical context for the conservation of today's marine environment.

Faisal al-Naimi, director of the Archaeology Department at QM and a co-author, emphasised the cultural importance:“Dugongs are an integral part of our heritage. The findings at Al Maszhabiya remind us that this heritage is not confined to memory or tradition alone, but extends deep into geologic time, reinforcing the timeless relationship between our people and the natural world.”

To preserve this irreplaceable site, QM is planning to nominate Al Maszhabiya for protection as a Unesco World Heritage site.

This groundbreaking research was made possible through a collaborative agreement between the Smithsonian Institution and QM, with funding provided by the Qatar National Research Fund and the National Museum of Natural History.