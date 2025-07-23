Active Exploitation Of Microsoft Sharepoint Vulnerabilities: Threat Brief
|CVE Number
|Description
|CVSS Score
|CVE-2025-49704
|Improper control of generation of code (code injection) in Microsoft Office SharePoint allows an authorized attacker to execute code over a network.
|8.8
|CVE-2025-49706
|Improper authentication in Microsoft Office SharePoint allows an unauthorized attacker to perform spoofing over a network.
|6.5
|CVE-2025-53770
|Deserialization of untrusted data in on-premises Microsoft SharePoint Server allows an unauthorized attacker to execute code over a network.
|9.8
|CVE-2025-53771
|Improper limitation of a pathname to a restricted directory (path traversal) in Microsoft Office SharePoint allows an unauthorized attacker to perform spoofing over a network.
|6.5
Table 1. List of recent vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft SharePoint.
These vulnerabilities all apply to Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016 and 2019. CVE-2025-49706 and CVE-2025-53770 also apply to Microsoft SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Microsoft has stated that SharePoint Online in Microsoft 365 is not impacted.
We are currently working closely with the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) to ensure that our customers have the latest information and we are actively notifying affected customers and other organizations. This situation is evolving rapidly, so it's advisable to check Microsoft's recommendations frequently.
We have observed active exploitation of these SharePoint vulnerabilities. Attackers are bypassing identity controls, including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO), to gain privileged access. Once inside, they're exfiltrating sensitive data, deploying persistent backdoors and stealing cryptographic keys.
The attackers have leveraged these vulnerabilities to get into systems and in some cases are already establishing their foothold. If you have SharePoint on-premises exposed to the internet, you should assume that you have been compromised. Patching alone is insufficient to fully evict the threat.
We are urging organizations who are running vulnerable on-premises SharePoint to take the following actions immediately:
-
Apply all relevant patches now and as they become available
Rotate all cryptographic material
Engage professional incident response
For the full report, please visit here
