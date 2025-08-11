Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Another Wave Of Ukrainian Children Receives Holistic Rehabilitation In Azerbaijan's Gabala

2025-08-11 06:06:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. An additional 30 Ukrainian children receive rehabilitation services in the Azerbaijani Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center of the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation operating within the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the ministry said, Trend reports.

At the first stage, the children underwent examination at the center.

"An individual rehabilitation program was developed for each child. In order to stabilize their emotional state and support their integration into society, professional psychologists conducted individual consultations, group therapy, as well as yoga and dance therapy classes for the children.

They are provided with rehabilitation services such as therapeutic massage, therapeutic pools and baths, art therapy, and much more.

"As part of the 10-day social rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children, excursions to historical sites, museums, board games, and other activities for interesting and useful leisure were also organized," the ministry added.

