Recovery Requires Faith, Hope, And Love: A Journey Of Growth And Gratitude

Charleston, SC, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Babbling Brook, Glen A. Busby invites readers on a transformative journey of recovery, emphasizing that this path requires faith, hope, and love. Recovery is not merely a destination; it is a valuable mission that shapes your life journey. By focusing on the realities of past experiences and present circumstances, readers are encouraged to acknowledge where they have been, understand their current situation, and set meaningful goals for the future. The narrative highlights that recovery is filled with setbacks and leaps forward, making it a unique, self-directed journey that ultimately improves one's life.

This book has 33 chapters and an epilogue. Each chapter starts with a poem,“The Babbling Brook.” It is a poem with 33 stanzas about the biblical journey of“Salvation History.” Each stanza has a sub-title, such as the first stanza's“The Tower Falls.” The sub-title reflects the subject of each stanza. Each stanza ends with the Hebrew word, selah. The book encourages you to pause and reflect on the materials included after Selah. The poems, prose, and prayers that follow are not part of“The Babbling Brook” poem but are related. They reflect“Salvation History” through a personal journey to survive and then thrive, living with the struggles of a history and quest for salvation.

The Babbling Brook illustrates that recovery is a dynamic process, characterized by moments of struggle and triumph. Each setback serves as a lesson, while every small victory becomes a building block for future success. As readers navigate their personal journeys, they will find that the principles of faith, hope, and love illuminate their paths, fostering resilience and a willingness to embrace change. The book encourages gratitude for progress, reinforcing the commitment to continue moving forward.



Glen A. Busby structures the narrative to resonate with readers, making recovery relatable and achievable. Recovery is a journey that transforms challenges into opportunities, he states, capturing the essence of this enlightening exploration. What unique insights will you discover on your path to healing?



The Babbling Brook is available for purchase online at Amazon and. Contact the author for additional information.



About the Author: Glen A. Busby was born in Bradenton, Florida, and raised in Gainesville. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1967 and worked on the Dew Line in Alaska and harvested tobacco in Canada. Glen served in the U.S. Navy's Submarine Service, qualifying on the USS Sailfish and becoming a Vietnam Veteran. He earned a degree from the University of Florida in 1976 and a Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in 1980. Glen retired as a Captain from the Navy Chaplain Corps in 2007 and served as a Veteran Affairs Chaplain until 2021.

Available for interviews: Author, Glen A. Busby

