Fusion Proteins Market To Hit $64.9 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$32.4 billion
|Market size forecast
|$64.9 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Ligand Type, Route of Administration, Application, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|Market Drivers
|
Innovations
The fusion proteins industry is highly promising, with ongoing research activities across many therapeutic areas. The industry is expected to witness the entry of highly targeted therapies for cancer and other disease conditions. In the fusion proteins industry, acquisitions, and collaborations are the key growth strategies for developing and marketing new products. Companies such as Merck are forging AI-based partnerships for drug development. Bristol Myers Squibb is launching a spin-off company, NewCo, to develop new biologic products, including fusion proteins using AI technology.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global fusion proteins market was valued at $32.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $64.9 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%.
- Key drivers include:
- The increasing need for targeted therapeutics. Growing need for improving safety and stability of protein drugs.
- Key challenges include:
- The complex manufacturing procedures. Risks of immunogenicity and side effects.
- Key opportunities include:
- Developing fusion proteins for diagnostic applications. Label expansion strategies creates fresh market prospects.
- The market is segmented based on ligand type, route of administration, application, and region.
- Cytokine traps will be dominant in the fusion proteins market through the forecast period, due to their applications as targeted therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune conditions. Due to the proven commercial success of cytokine trap drugs such as Eylea and Enbrel, the segment is expected to witness the entry of new companies. Therapeutics that target cytokines, including Interleukins, Tumor Necrosis Factors (TNF), and Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSF), can be developed using fusion protein technology for cancer immunotherapy.
- North America accounted for a 36.8% of the market in 2024, due to the presence of companies such as Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Regeneron, which have many approved products. The increasing healthcare expenditure, growing number of biologic product launches, and rising R&D funding drive the growth in of the North American market. Furthermore, the U.S. FDA grants accelerated approvals for biologics intended for the treatment of rare and autoimmune conditions.
Market leaders include:
- AMGEN INC. ASTRAZENECA BAYER AG BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO. EVIVE BIOTECH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LILLY USA LLC. MERCK & CO. INC. PFIZER INC. REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. REMEGEN SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SANDOZ GROUP A SANOFI
Related reports:
Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets: This report summarizes the global biologic therapeutic drug market, covering key trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segments the market by product type, source, application, and region, and highlights ESG developments and emerging technologies. It also includes a competitive analysis with company profiles, financials, and recent developments.
Biosimilars: Global Markets: This report provides insights into the current and future potential of the biosimilars market, analyzing key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It segments the market by product type, therapeutic application, and region, covering areas such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones, and treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes. The regional scope includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also examines the competitive landscape and includes detailed company profiles with financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment