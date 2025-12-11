Global Blood Glucose Monitoring - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the blood glucose monitoring sector arise from technological advancements like cloud-connected devices and digital health apps, increasing remote monitoring. Rising diabetes prevalence, especially in North America, underscores the demand for affordable and innovative SMBG and CGM devices.

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a rise from USD 24.56 billion in 2025 to USD 35.79 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic served as a pivotal point, accelerating market demand as diabetes patients faced additional stress leading to increased blood glucose levels. During the pandemic, regulatory barriers were eased, permitting the use of personal blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices in hospitals, further emphasizing their critical role in remote healthcare settings.



Diabetes continues to be a pressing global health issue, with WHO highlighting its prevalence and associated complications, such as damage to the heart, blood vessels, and other organs. Recent findings by The Lancet project that over 1.31 billion individuals worldwide might be affected by diabetes by 2050, driven largely by the surge in Type 2 diabetes. This increase correlates with the rising prevalence of obesity, dietary risks, and other social determinants.

Technological advancements in blood glucose monitoring are making headway, with innovations like cellular-connected devices enabling real-time data sharing. This offers an enhanced platform for diabetes management and timely interventions. These advancements are expected to better assist patients with uncontrolled diabetes, improving outcomes and driving market growth.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Trends

The self-blood glucose monitoring (SMBG) segment commands significant market share, holding about 66.09% in the current year. This approach is favored for its affordability and ease of use. Despite advancements in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), SMBG remains prevalent due to its practicality and immediate results. The segment's growth is expected to be bolstered by innovations in lancet devices that minimize user discomfort and digital health apps that consolidate diabetes management data.

Market participants are engaging in strategic partnerships and development initiatives to expand their market share. LifeScan's January 2023 study, published in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, highlights the positive impact of Bluetooth-connected glucose meters and mobile apps, showcasing real-world data.

North America Expected to Dominate the Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

North America leads the market, holding about 54.5% of the share, driven by a large patient pool and advanced technology adoption, especially in the U.S. The CDC estimates that over 130 million adults in the U.S. are managing diabetes or prediabetes. Social determinants continue to influence diabetes outcomes, and various medical associations are advocating for addressing these issues at multiple societal levels.

Technological progress in CGMs, such as the Abbott Freestyle Libre 3 and Dexcom G7, have improved diabetes management greatly. Medicaid is expanding coverage for CGMs, recognizing their benefits across insulin-treated patients.

The North American market growth is expected to benefit from these factors, supported by prevalent use of advanced monitoring technologies and increased healthcare system access.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Overview

The market is moderately fragmented with key players like Dexcom, Medtronic, and Abbott leading the CGM devices sector, while the SMBG market features Roche, Sinocare, LifeScan, and others. Recent mergers and acquisitions have further solidified market positions.



