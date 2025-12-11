403
Carolin Strunz Leaves Syngenta To Lead Comms For Audi
(MENAFN- PRovoke) INGOLSTADT- Automaker Audi has named Carolin Strunz vice president global communications and corporate affairs, reporting directly to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, effective January 1.
She succeeds Dirk Arnold, who has guided the company's communications through the coronavirus pandemic to the war in Ukraine and Audi's ongoing transformation. He will retire at the end of the year.
“Audi must remain globally competitive and continue to drive the future of mobility. That requires clarity and credible communication-internally and externally,” said Döllner.“Under Carolin Strunz's leadership, our communications team will help Audi not only respond to market changes and geopolitical challenges, but actively shape them.”
Strunz brings more than 20 years of international experience in corporate communications and public affairs. She has held advisory and management positions in organizations across technology, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences.
Most recently, as head of global thought leadership and executive communications at Syngenta Group, she was responsible for the global positioning of the company and its executive leadership team.
Earlier in her career, she headed her own communications consultancy and worked for the non-governmental organization Streetfootballworld, as well as the communications agency Scholz & Friends.
Arnold spent more than 17 years at Audi and“has safeguarded and strengthened the company's reputation in turbulent times,” said Döllner.
