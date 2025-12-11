Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:21 AM EST - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited: Has closed the previously announced private placement of $1,204,500 from the sale of 16.5 million units, each unit comprising one common share and two warrants, each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one additional common share at $0.11 for a period of five years, assuming a number of development milestones are met during that period. St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $0.31.

