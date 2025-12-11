Professor of Technology and Society, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)

Todd L. Pittinsky is Professor of Technology and Society at Stony Brook University (SUNY) and a Senior Lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He was previously associate professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he served as research director for Harvard's Center for Public Leadership. In 2001, Todd launched the Allophilia Project to understand and advance the positive attitudes people can have for groups other than their own; that is, attitudes that go beyond tolerance to proactive engagement, enthusiasm, support, and enjoyment. Pittinsky is the author of Us Plus Them: Tapping the Positive Power of Difference (Harvard Business Press), coauthor of Working Fathers: New Strategies for Balancing Work and Family (Addison Wesley), editor of Crossing the Divide: Intergroup Leadership in a World of Difference (Harvard Business Press), and coeditor of Restoring Trust in Organizations and Leaders: Enduring Challenges and Emerging Answers. (Oxford University Press).Published widely in scholarly journals, his work has also been profiled in The Economist and the Boston Globe and has been cited in Science, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal and on National Public Radio. He received his BA in psychology from Yale and his PhD jointly from Harvard's Graduate School of Arts and Science and Harvard Business School. Pittinsky has worked for leading technology companies, including Netscape and Opsware, and consults to organizations in the for-profit, nonprofit, and government sectors, including the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, the World Bank, and Ford Motor Company. Pittinsky can be reached at....

