A Visionary Foundation: Anno Robot's Genesis and Mission

Anno Robot's journey began with a clear mission: to revolutionize the retail industry by solving pervasive labor shortages and high operational costs. By leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced robotics, the company sought to eliminate the need for expensive physical storefronts and human staff, thereby ensuring maximum operating hours and boosting profitability around the clock. This vision has guided Anno Robot to become a comprehensive provider of robotic arm research, manufacturing, solution provision, and integrated applications, specifically targeting the coffee, tea, and mixed beverage markets.

The company's commitment to quality and global standards is evidenced by its attainment of crucial international certifications, including EU CE, US FCC, and China ISO9001. These accreditations are not merely badges of honor but reflect a rigorous adherence to performance, reliability, and safety that underpins every product Anno Robot delivers.

The Power of Patents: An Intellectual Property Fortress

At the heart of Anno Robot's pioneering status lies its formidable intellectual property portfolio. Boasting over 70 national patents, with 27 utility model patents specifically protecting its core solutions, Anno Robot has established an impregnable barrier against competitors. This extensive patent library covers critical aspects of its AI-driven systems, from master-level coffee brewing techniques to precise ingredient control for beverages and the meticulous preparation of ice cream. This strategic protection ensures that Anno Robot's innovative methodologies and superior performance cannot be easily replicated, solidifying its leadership in specialized robotic retail markets.

Such a significant investment in intellectual property is a testament to Anno Robot's deep commitment to innovation and its long-term vision for sustainable growth. It signals to the industry that Anno Robot is not just building products; it is building a future where advanced automation is protected and continuously refined, establishing clear differentiation in a competitive landscape.

Revolutionizing Retail: A Diverse Portfolio of Smart Kiosks

Anno Robot's product line is a testament to its versatility and technological ingenuity, offering a comprehensive suite of robotic vending solutions designed for a myriad of applications. Each product is engineered with AI-driven automation at its core, ensuring precision, consistency, and an elevated customer experience.

AI Coffee Machines and Robots: The Apex of Automated Brewing

Leading the charge in automated beverage dispensing are Anno Robot's cutting-edge AI coffee machines and AI coffee robots. These innovations range from open-style coffee machines offering diverse payment options and freshly ground coffee brewed by robotic arms, to sophisticated latte art coffee bars where AI master baristas create intricate designs automatically. The fully automatic coffee vending machines, equipped with 6-axis robotic arms, deliver rapid, efficient, and contactless coffee service, embodying the future of coffee retail. Anno Robot's new AI robot coffee bars operate 24/7, providing master-level coffee craftsmanship and supporting various payment methods, making them a top coffee robot choice for businesses seeking premium, consistent quality without human intervention.

Beyond Coffee: Expanding the Automated Experience

Anno Robot's pioneering spirit extends far beyond coffee. The company has successfully diversified its offerings to include a range of smart kiosks that cater to different tastes and preferences:



Ice Cream Robots: From open-style kiosks designed to captivate customers with interactive touch-screen payment options to enclosed 6-axis robotic ice cream machines, Anno Robot delivers over 30 flavor combinations with an average service time of just 45 seconds. These machines boast the same robust certifications (CE, FCC, ISO9001) and are backed by the extensive patent portfolio, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality across its product lines.

Bubble Tea Robots: Addressing the booming demand for customized tea beverages, Anno Robot offers advanced milk tea machines. These automated systems ensure precise ingredient mixing and preparation, providing consistent quality and speed, transforming the bubble tea experience into an efficient, automated delight. Bartender Robots: The AI bartender robot vending machines function as high-end bars, capable of replicating professional mixology techniques with zero recipe errors due to precise ingredient control. These cocktail and beverage combination kiosks are also fortified with Anno Robot's impressive patent count and international certifications, offering a sophisticated and reliable solution for automated drink service.

The common thread across all these product lines is the utilization of 6-axis robotic arms, ensuring complex tasks like brewing, mixing, and dispensing are executed with unparalleled accuracy and consistency. The modular design approach, evident in the shared underlying AI and payment technologies, allows for rapid product line expansion and reduced R&D costs, enhancing operational efficiency and market responsiveness.

Unrivaled Value Proposition: Driving Business Success Globally

Anno Robot's solutions are designed to deliver tangible value to businesses, addressing core operational pain points and fostering growth:



24/7 Operation & Significant Cost Savings: By eliminating the need for expensive physical stores and human labor, Anno Robot's products drastically reduce operational costs while maximizing sales and profits through continuous operation.

Rich Features & Enhanced Experience: Products support multiple convenient payment methods, offer extensive customization options, and are managed by user-friendly backend systems for efficient monitoring. The non-contact service further ensures a hygienic and efficient customer experience.

Diverse Options for Varied Business Needs: From AI coffee machines to bubble tea robots and ice cream robots, businesses can choose tailored solutions for their specific markets.

Ease of Maintenance & Robust Support: Constructed from high-quality materials, products are durable and easy to maintain. Anno Robot provides a one-year warranty and lifetime system maintenance, coupled with free online training that enables staff to master robot programming and integration in just 90 minutes. This commitment to accessibility significantly lowers the adoption barrier for SMEs. AI-Driven Automation Advantage: Anno Robot's technology directly combats labor shortages, boosts productivity, streamlines operations, and reduces reliance on skilled workers, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises.

This comprehensive value proposition, combined with a "service-as-a-partner" approach, positions Anno Robot not just as a hardware vendor but as a strategic ally in modernizing retail operations. The emphasis on long-term support and ease of integration ensures sustained customer satisfaction and fosters deeper client relationships.

Strategic Advantages: Fueling Global Expansion

Anno Robot's global footprint, now extending to over 60 countries across education, retail, and light industrial sectors, is a testament to its robust competitive advantages:



High R&D Investment: An astounding 30% of annual revenue is reinvested into research and development. This commitment to continuous innovation ensures that Anno Robot's products remain at the forefront of technology, constantly introducing advanced features and improving performance.

Collaborative R&D Network: Partnerships with over 70 institutions for collaborative R&D highlight an open innovation strategy. This approach accelerates technological advancements, diversifies expertise, and contributes to establishing industry standards, keeping Anno Robot agile and responsive to emerging trends.

Brand Development Milestones: From its founding in 2017 to being recognized as a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Star Brand in 2024 and securing national media coverage in 2025, Anno Robot's trajectory demonstrates rapid growth and increasing industry influence. Mobility and Flexibility: A unique operational advantage is the ability to relocate kiosks overnight. This flexibility allows businesses to dynamically respond to changing foot traffic patterns or events, maximizing ROI and addressing the limitations of traditional fixed retail locations. Anno Robot's J/SJ/Q series robots, with their customizable automation and 24/7 IoT management, exemplify this adaptable support for global clients.

Key Takeaways: Why Choose Anno Robot



Unmatched Innovation: Over 70 national patents, including 27 utility model patents for core solutions, ensure technological leadership and competitive differentiation.

Global Reach & Reliability: Products sold in 60+ countries, backed by ISO/CE/FCC certifications and rigorous quality control (4.9/5 product quality rating on Alibaba).

Cost-Efficiency & 24/7 Operation: Eliminate labor and physical store costs, maximize uptime and profitability with AI-driven autonomous kiosks.

Diverse & High-Quality Product Line: From sophisticated AI coffee robots and top coffee robots to efficient ice cream robots, bubble tea robots, and precise bartender robots, offering master-level quality and consistency.

Customer-Centric Support: Lifetime system maintenance, 1-year warranty, easy-to-use backend management, and rapid training (90 minutes) lower adoption barriers for all business sizes. Strategic R&D Investment: 30% of annual revenue dedicated to R&D, ensuring continuous advancements and market relevance.

Conclusion: Leading the Future of Autonomous Retail

Anno Robot stands as a definitive tech pioneer in the autonomous retail sector. Its relentless pursuit of innovation, safeguarded by an extensive patent portfolio, has enabled the creation of sophisticated AI coffee machines, smart kiosks, and other robotic solutions that are reshaping commercial operations worldwide. By offering unparalleled operational efficiency, significant cost reductions, and a superior customer experience, Anno Robot is not merely selling technology; it is providing a comprehensive solution for businesses navigating the challenges of a modern economy.

As Anno Robot continues its global expansion, driven by strategic R&D and a deep understanding of market needs, it solidifies its position as a visionary leader. For industry practitioners looking to modernize their retail operations and embrace the future of automation, Anno Robot offers a compelling and proven path forward.

Discover how Anno Robot's patented technology and smart solutions can transform your business. Visit to learn more and explore their innovative product range today!