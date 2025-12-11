Freight Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT;“Fr8Tech” or the“Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, announced its third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025, on December 9, 2025.

“In the third quarter of 2025, we continued to advance our transition toward a software- and AI-driven logistics model. Our AI Lab developed the autonomous voice-agent capabilities that now enhance the recently launched Zayren platform, strengthening our ability to deliver greater automation, accuracy, and real-time intelligence across our solutions. We also continued expanding the adoption and functionality of Fleet Rocket as more customers integrate the platform into their operations. At the same time, we supported a broad base of enterprise-level clients through our forwarding and brokerage services, where our technology is increasingly automating workflows and improving service levels. Despite elevated tariffs and cross-border uncertainty, we improved operating performance through focused execution and ongoing product innovation. As we move into the next quarter, we remain committed to scaling Zayren, advancing Fleet Rocket, and expanding our AI-powered offerings to drive long-term efficiency and value across the logistics ecosystem," noted Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech.

Business Highlights



Waavely gained significant traction in the maritime brokerage market with existing and new Fr8App customers securing overseas container shipping services through the online marketplace.



Fleet Rocket expanded its TMS capabilities with invoice validation tools, financial workflow integrations, and deeper data connectivity to customer platforms. The Company closed additional enterprise-level subscriptions during the quarter.



The Company established multiple new tracking integrations to improve real-time geolocation data that serves shippers and carriers across North America. The Company developed fully autonomous voice agents to scale the capabilities of its AI-driven freight rate prediction and carrier-matching platform, Zayren, which the Company launched and announced in a separate release earlier this quarter.

Financial Highlights



Q3 2025 operating loss improved year-over-year by $0.4 million, from ($1.7) million in Q3 2024 to ($1.3) million in Q3 2025, driven by higher-margin brokerage business and lower operating expenses.



YTD operating loss improved year-over-year by $1.2 million from ($5.5) million in YTD 2024 to ($4.3) million in Q2 2025 on higher margin brokerage business and lower operating expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company strengthened its equity position, increased cash balances, and lowered interest expense, supported by improved working capital and more efficient capital structure management.

Due to Fr8Tech's continued shift toward higher-margin software and AI-driven solutions, along with the sustained impact of elevated U.S. tariffs on the U.S.–Mexico cross-border logistics market, the Company is updating its 2025 outlook to reflect current market conditions. For the full year 2025, Fr8Tech now expects revenue of $12 million to $14 million and an operating loss between $5.5 million and $6.5 million.



