Freight Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
| (UNAUDITED)
| Three Months Ended
September 30
| Nine Months Ended
September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|2,456,191
|$
|1,887,030
|$
|9,546,741
|$
|10,012,632
|Cost and expenses
|Cost of revenue
|2,190,187
|1,792,066
|8,318,176
|8,962,137
|Compensation and employee benefits
|1,130,626
|1,268,884
|3,494,556
|4,086,620
|General and administrative
|328,968
|404,484
|1,588,993
|2,076,411
|Sales and marketing
|27,605
|15,745
|90,494
|50,064
|Depreciation and amortization
|113,168
|104,634
|323,957
|324,880
|Total cost and expenses
|3,790,554
|3,585,813
|13,816,176
|15,500,112
|Operating loss
|(1,334,363
|)
|(1,698,783
|)
|(4,269,435
|)
|(5,487,480
|)
|Other income and expenses
|Interest expense, net
|(212,705
|)
|(176,276
|)
|(555,814
|)
|(580,808
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|-
|-
|-
|22,602
|Gain from extinguishment of debt
|1,607,766
|1,607,766
|Realized gain (loss) in value of sold cryptocurrency
|(155,615
|)
|-
|(183,613
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain (loss) in fair value of cryptocurrency
|(1,564,746
|)
|-
|810,949
|-
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(3,267,429
|)
|(267,293
|)
|(4,197,913
|)
|(4,437,920
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|22,324
|40,379
|Net Loss
|$
|(3,267,429
|)
|$
|(267,293
|)
|$
|(4,220,237
|)
|$
|(4,478,299
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
|$
|(2.41
|)
|$
|(37.65
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|2,899,097
|223,554
|1,752,913
|118,943
|Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders,
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
|$
|(2.41
|)
|$
|(37.65
|)
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,899,097
|223,554
|1,752,913
|118,943
|Net Loss
|$
|(3,267,429
|)
|$
|(267,293
|)
|$
|(4,220,237
|)
|$
|(4,478,299
|)
|Other comprehensive gain (loss) net of tax
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|65,735
|415,300
|328,349
|-
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,201,694
|)
|$
|148,007
|(3,891,888
|)
|$
|(4,478,299
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Schedule II
| FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(audited)
|ASSETS:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|291,940
|$
|204,032
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,344,090
|3,533,330
|Unbilled receivables
|931,903
|520,037
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,025,433
|792,147
|Total current assets
|5,593,366
|5,049,546
|Capitalized software, net
|541,284
|574,109
|Property and equipment, net
|12,829
|13,238
|Other long-term assets
|-
|39,988
|Security deposits
|7,818
|7,818
|Cryptocurrencies
|6,041,179
|-
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,936
|5,546
|Total assets
|$
|12,201,412
|$
|5,690,245
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,231,664
|$
|1,442,517
|Accrued expenses
|1,073,630
|1,280,563
|Short-term borrowings
|2,759,055
|3,343,710
|Notes payable
|500,000
|-
|Income tax payable
|297,363
|278,215
|Insurance financing payable
|55,601
|-
|Total current liabilities
|5,917,313
|6,345,005
|Total liabilities
|5,917,313
|6,345,005
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, unlimited shares authorized; 6,180,828 and 1,815,438 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|619
|182
|Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 21,000,000 shares authorized; 13,802,074 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1,380
|126
|Series seed preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 7,020 issued and outstanding at September 30, 205 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Ordinary shares, no par value, (**) unlimited shares authorized; 3,552,322 and 546,269 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|56,339,431
|45,510,375
|Accumulated deficit
|(49,137,016
|)
|(44,916,779
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(920,315
|)
|(1,248,664
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|6,284,099
|(654,760
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|12,201,412
|$
|5,690,245
|(*)
|List of authorized shares for Series A preferred
|a.
|Series A1A preferred shares: 10,000,000 authorized shares
|b.
|Series A2 preferred shares: 3,000,000 authorized shares
|c.
|Series A4 preferred shares: unlimited authorized shares
|(**)
|Ordinary Share par value was changed to no par value in June 2024.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Schedule III
| FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (UNAUDITED)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(4,220,237
|)
|$
|(4,478,299
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|323,957
|324,880
|Share-based compensation
|667,580
|758,290
|Loss on the sale cryptocurrencies
|183,613
|-
|Change in convertible note fair value
|-
|(22,602
|)
|Change in fair value of cryptocurrency
|(810,949
|)
|-
|Gain from extinguishment of debt
|-
|(1,607,766
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|590,360
|2,621,708
|Unbilled receivables
|(351,643
|)
|379,276
|Prepaid expense and other assets
|176,707
|317,997
|Accounts payable
|(327,220
|)
|(516,657
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(377,215
|)
|(703,519
|)
|Interest accrued on note payable
|33,000
|-
|Income tax payable
|19,148
|40,379
|VAT receivable
|(106,361
|)
|(63,756
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,199,260
|)
|(2,950,069
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of cryptocurrencies
|(2,800,900
|)
|-
|Sale of cryptocurrencies
|2,587,223
|-
|Capitalization of software development costs
|(241,396
|)
|(233,030
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4,912
|)
|(5422
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(459,985
|)
|(238,452
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from notes payable, net of discounts
|2,000,000
|873,000
|Repayment of insurance financing payable
|(124,810
|)
|(167,555
|)
|Repayment of short-term borrowings
|(10,848,348
|)
|(13,779,730
|)
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|10,263,694
|12,452,766
|Proceeds from the issuance of Series A4 Shares
|3,455,000
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock from ATM Offering
|-
|3,079,016
|Transaction cost relating to reverse split
|-
|(10,000
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,745,536
|2,447,497
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|86,291
|(741,024
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,617
|(321,583
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|204,032
|1,560,105
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|291,940
|$
|497,498
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|524,636
|$
|518,427
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity
|Financing of insurance premiums
|$
|180,411
|$
|222,891
|Issuance of 2,311,248 Series A4 Preferred Stock in exchange for Cryptocurrency (11,300,000 FET Token)
|$
|5,200,000
|$
|-
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|291,940
|$
|497,498
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows
|$
|291,940
|$
|497,498
