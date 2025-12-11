Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Marc Kazlauskas As President Of Norwegian Cruise Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kazlauskas brings decades of experience leading global travel companies and delivering guest-centric innovation

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today named travel industry veteran Marc Kazlauskas as President of Norwegian Cruise Line (Norwegian), effective Jan. 19, 2026. He joins the company with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across sales, operations, and innovation in the global travel industry.

Kazlauskas most recently served as CEO of Avoya Travel, one of the largest travel companies in the U.S. and a leading travel platform and host agency. Prior to this, he served as President of FROSCH and Managing Director of Chase Travel Group, a JP Morgan Chase company, one of the world's leading travel companies with more than $11 billion in sales and a global footprint, where he led large teams, managed multi-billion-dollar operations and oversaw key partnerships across airlines, tour operators and cruise lines. He has a strong proven track record in driving commercial performance, customer-experience enhancements and major modernization initiatives that align with Norwegian's continued focus on disciplined pricing, operational efficiency and elevated guest offerings.

“Marc is a proven leader with deep commercial expertise and an unwavering commitment to the guest experience,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.“His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Norwegian Cruise Line brand as we continue to see healthy demand for cruise, execute on our newbuild program and make significant progress on major initiatives, including enhancements to our private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. Marc will be instrumental in further advancing the brand's long-term performance and growth.”

“I am honored to join Norwegian Cruise Line at such an exciting moment,” said Marc Kazlauskas, incoming president at Norwegian Cruise Line.“The momentum already underway sets NCL up for continued success, and I look forward to building on the company's strong performance alongside its incredible team. With robust booking trends, the upcoming debut of Norwegian Luna, as well as the company's strong pipeline of newbuilds through 2036 and major enhancements to Great Stirrup Cay, the company is well positioned for future success. As I step into this new role, I'm deeply grateful for my time at Avoya Travel and the remarkable people who've helped shape my journey leading to this exciting next chapter.”

Before Kazlauskas' time at Avoya and FROSCH/Chase Travel Group, he held leadership roles at Insight Vacations, where he oversaw U.S. operations and drove triple-digit revenue and profit growth, and at Tauck World Discovery, where he led worldwide sales. He began his travel-industry career at Orient Cruise Line, previously part of the Norwegian Cruise Line portfolio. He is a former member of the Board of Directors for Signature Travel Network and has served on advisory boards for major global airlines and travel companies.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 34 ships and more than 71,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 14 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add over 39,200 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit .

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the brand's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey. To further deliver guests with more value, the Company's signature Free at SeaTM package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit .

