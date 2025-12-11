Proteonic 2G Unic® Technology Licensed By Ginkgo Bioworks For BARDA-Supported Consortium Advancing Monoclonal Antibody Manufacturing For Anti-Filovirus Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– ProteoNic BV, a leading provider of premium vector technology for biopharmaceutical and viral vector production, today announced that its proprietary 2G UNic® technology has been licensed by Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) for use in a project awarded to Ginkgo by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA ). The project, funded through BARDA's Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium), aims to develop innovations that strengthen and reduce the costs of domestic biomanufacturing of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat infection by filoviruses, such as Ebola (EBOV) and Sudan Virus (SUDV).

The project, with a total value of up to $22.2 million, brings together a team led by Ginkgo Bioworks that includes Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL), Isolere Bio by Donaldson, NeuImmune, and ProteoNic. Collectively, the project team will develop and integrate innovative technologies spanning the full mAb production process, from cell line development through purification, to create a more rapid, scalable, and cost-effective biomanufacturing solution for critical medical countermeasures.

ProteoNic's contribution focuses on the application of its proprietary 2G UNic vector and transposon technologies, designed to maximize expression and productivity in mammalian systems. By integrating these tools into the mAb production platform, ProteoNic aims to significantly enhance manufacturing efficiency and yield, reducing both time and cost for large-scale bioproduction.

“We are proud that Ginkgo has chosen to license and apply our 2G UNic in this important initiative,” said Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic.“Our 2G UNic technology has consistently demonstrated substantial improvements in protein expression and manufacturing productivity. Contributing this capability to a project of such public health importance aligns perfectly with our mission to enable more efficient, accessible biologics production globally.”

This collaboration underscores ProteoNic's continued expansion into next-generation biologics manufacturing, supporting applications in both therapeutic protein production and cell and gene therapy. By enabling higher productivity from existing manufacturing infrastructure, ProteoNic's technology provides a sustainable path to strengthening biomanufacturing resilience in response to future global health threats.

This project has been awarded through the BioMaP-Consortium, a consortium overseen by BARDA and managed by Advanced Technology International (ATI), and funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); BARDA, under Other Transaction (OT) number #75A50123D00003.

About ProteoNic

ProteoNic is a privately held company dedicated to delivering premium vector and transposon technology for biologics manufacturing. Its proprietary 2G UNic technology provides leading solutions for improving gene expression in mammalian production systems. ProteoNic licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies and CDMOs globally for use in therapeutic protein and gene therapy applications.

Learn more at

Media contact

Jonathan Frampton

VP Business Development

E ...

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Netherlands

Leon Melens

E: ...

















Attachment

Press Release ProteoNic 2G UNic Technology Licensed by Ginkgo Bioworks