Fluence Named A Leading Global Battery Energy Storage Provider In S&P Global Commodity Insights Report

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, has been recognized as one of the top three battery energy storage system providers worldwide in the newly released S&P Global Commodity Insights 2025 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report. The independent assessment measures companies based on installed and contracted energy storage capacity.

According to the report, Fluence ranks in the top three for installed and contracted BESS capacity, both including and excluding China, signaling another year of strong growth and consistent execution across major markets. It also highlights the company's leadership in the United States, where Fluence holds the second-largest total capacity, bolstered by its domestic-content strategy and robust contracted pipeline. In Europe, Fluence continues to scale its footprint in both the UK and continental markets, including Germany, where the company stands as the second-largest provider for both installed and contracted capacity. Together with top-tier positions in Australia and across the rest of the Americas, these results underscore Fluence's role as one of the few providers with a truly global, multi-regional footprint.

“From Europe and the United States to Australia and emerging markets, our teams are executing solutions for some of the most complex storage projects on the planet. As shown in this independent analysis, Fluence is repeatedly trusted by lenders and asset owners to deliver these large, grid-critical projects,” said Julian Nebreda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fluence.“This report displays Fluence in the top tier of global storage system providers and sends a clear signal to customers, lenders, and regulators that our technology, execution, and service platform is designed for long-term reliability and risk reduction.”

Fluence's recognition comes amid rapid global growth in large-scale energy storage deployments as grids integrate higher levels of renewable energy, prepare for the expansion of AI data centers, and respond to rising expectations around energy security and resilience. To meet these evolving needs, Fluence continues to invest in standardized storage platforms, advanced cyber-safe controls and optimization software, and regionalized supply chains. These investments help customers deploy storage faster, operate fleets more efficiently, and comply with emerging regulatory and security requirements.

The company's momentum has also been acknowledged across the broader industry. At the 2025 Energy Storage News Awards held last month, Fluence earned System Integrator of the Year for the third consecutive year and Product of the Year for SmartstackTM, its most advanced storage solution launched earlier this year, along with additional honors recognizing the company and its customers.

The 2025 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report is available through S&P Global Commodity Insights Clean Energy Technology.

