Yourcoach Health Launches Yourcoach Academy To Train Coaches To Deliver Real-World Impact And Measurable Health Outcomes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- YourCoach Health, a lifestyle intervention and behavior change company powered by thousands of validated health coaches, today announced the launch of YourCoach Academy, a 20-week NBHWC-approved training program designed to prepare aspiring health and wellness coaches for a meaningful, enduring career. Graduates will be equipped to enter the workforce and eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC). Select graduates may also be considered for coaching opportunities within the YourCoach ecosystem.

As the premier company trusted to stand up and scale REAL, outcomes-driven health coaching across industries, YourCoach has been at the forefront of elevating top-tier coaches. This includes emphasizing human connection and human-centered care as core to effective coaching, which underpins the design of YourCoach Academy. The program is built on experience and outcomes and is rooted in the same rigor, standards and excellence YourCoach brings to its industry partnerships.

“Our mission has always been not only to scale access to REAL, validated and outcomes-driven health coaching, but to elevate the profession itself,” shared Marina Borukhovich, CEO & Founder of YourCoach Health.“For years, we've validated the best health coaches in the industry and have brought health coaching services to our partners through this incredible cohort. YourCoach Academy is the next evolution of that work. We know what it takes to thrive as a health coach and to bring real outcomes through REAL coaching to individuals who need it most. This is a launchpad for the future of our field, the kind of coaching that is rooted in science, yet brings humanity to the forefront of the coaching relationship.”

YourCoach Academy distinguishes itself through its intentionally designed, mentor-driven approach that prepares students for real-world coaching. Through a combination of weekly live instruction from experienced faculty, curated asynchronous content, individualized mentorship, peer coaching labs, and structured skill assessments, participants receive hands-on guidance and direct feedback at every stage that deepens both competence and confidence.

The curriculum blends foundational coaching skills with practical applications, ranging from motivational interviewing and behavior change science to cultural humility and chronic condition support. It leverages YourCoach's proprietary coaching platform to simulate real coaching workflows, documentation, and outcome tracking. Designed for newcomers to coaching or those transitioning careers, the program combines collaborative cohort learning, flexible self-paced content, and immersive practice to ensure every graduate is equipped to step into the modern health coaching workforce.

As the first platform designed by and for health coaches, YourCoach Health is advancing the future of the profession and positioning health coaches as essential members of the broader health and care ecosystem. In today's overburdened healthcare system, validated health coaches play a critical role in improving outcomes and delivering human-centered support that patients and clients need. YourCoach Academy will further this mission to elevate health coaching and shape the future of health and care across industries.

“Over the years, we've mentored incredible coaches who carry not-so-effective approaches shaped by earlier roles, or training that resembles coaching but falls short of how real behavior change happens,” said Ashlee Honeycutt, Director of Health Coaching Operations at YourCoach Health.“We replace those patterns with evidence-based, science-backed coaching skills that are proven in the real world, the kind that consistently drive meaningful, sustainable outcomes. It's not enough to memorize coaching skills, you have to know how to apply them with real people, in real conversations, in ways that actually move someone forward. That's exactly why we built the Academy: to ensure every coach is equipped to do REAL coaching that creates REAL change.”

Applications open today, and the inaugural cohort will begin on February 17, 2026. To apply, visit yourcoach.

About YourCoach Health

YourCoach Health is a lifestyle intervention and wellbeing company powered by thousands of validated and credentialed health coaches. Trusted by digital health companies, healthcare organizations and employers, YourCoach delivers scalable, evidence-based health coaching that drives measurable impact. Industry partners rely on YourCoach's APIs, widgets and tech-augmented health coaching teams to stand up or enhance existing health coaching operations. As the premier home for health and wellness coaching, YourCoach empowers industry-leading coaches through programs like YourCoach Academy and the Rita & Gene Presman Memorial Scholarship Program.

