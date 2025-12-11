2025 Holiday Gift Guide: Bob And Brad Announce Up To 42% Off Best-Selling Wellness Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINONA, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob and Brad, the physical therapist-founded wellness brand trusted by overpeople worldwide, today announced its exclusive. Available on Amazon, the event features discounts of up to 42on the brand's top-rated recovery tools.

Running through December 21, 2025, these limited-time promotions offer the year's lowest prices on Bob and Brad's massage guns, eye massagers, and heated recovery devices-perfect for last-minute holiday shopping.

“With holiday stress at its peak, we want to help families give the gift of real relief,” said the co-founder, Brad Heineck.“Our products are designed with clinical expertise to improve mobility, reduce pain, and support better sleep. They aren't just gadgets; they are an investment in the health of your loved ones.”









Featured Holiday Deals



Deal: $69.34 (23% OFF) Amazon's best-selling pocket-sized massage gun. Features advanced Heat+Cold therapy technology, making it the ultimate on-the-go recovery companion.



Deal: $84.96 (35% OFF) A compact yet powerful percussion device featuring both heat and cold therapy heads for precise, targeted muscle recovery after workouts.



Deal: $199.99 (26% OFF) Engineered for performance. As one of the most powerful massage guns on the market, it delivers professional-grade amplitude and heated therapy for deep tissue treatment.



Deal: $49.97 (33% OFF) Good Housekeeping Sleep Award Winner. A top-rated eye massager designed to ease eye strain and migraines while promoting deeper, more restorative sleep.



Deal: $55.86 (30% OFF) An ergonomic, curve-shaped back massager designed to deliver effortless deep-kneading relief from the comfort of home.



Deal: $129.19 (24% OFF) Provides a full-coverage, spa-like experience with deep kneading, compression, and heat. Includes a remote control for ease of use.



Deal: $69.98 (22% OFF) A high-performance hand massager featuring 8-zone finger division and rapid heating to soothe arthritis, carpal tunnel, and general fatigue.



Availability

Holiday Gift Week deals are available for a limited time exclusively on Amazon. Explore all deals here.

About Bob and Brad

Bob and Brad are licensed physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience and more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. For over a decade, they've empowered millions worldwide to manage pain, recover smarter, and move better - combining clinical knowledge with approachable, effective recovery tools that bring real relief into everyday life.

(Company):B&B Innovation LLC

(Contact Person):Ava Carter

(Email):...

(Address): 3310 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92704

(Website):

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at