2025 Holiday Gift Guide: Bob And Brad Announce Up To 42% Off Best-Selling Wellness Devices
Running through December 21, 2025, these limited-time promotions offer the year's lowest prices on Bob and Brad's massage guns, eye massagers, and heated recovery devices-perfect for last-minute holiday shopping.
“With holiday stress at its peak, we want to help families give the gift of real relief,” said the co-founder, Brad Heineck.“Our products are designed with clinical expertise to improve mobility, reduce pain, and support better sleep. They aren't just gadgets; they are an investment in the health of your loved ones.”
Featured Holiday DealsFor the Frequent Traveler: Q2 Pro Mini Massage Gun
- Deal: $69.34 (23% OFF) Amazon's best-selling pocket-sized massage gun. Features advanced Heat+Cold therapy technology, making it the ultimate on-the-go recovery companion.
- Deal: $84.96 (35% OFF) A compact yet powerful percussion device featuring both heat and cold therapy heads for precise, targeted muscle recovery after workouts.
- Deal: $199.99 (26% OFF) Engineered for performance. As one of the most powerful massage guns on the market, it delivers professional-grade amplitude and heated therapy for deep tissue treatment.
- Deal: $49.97 (33% OFF) Good Housekeeping Sleep Award Winner. A top-rated eye massager designed to ease eye strain and migraines while promoting deeper, more restorative sleep.
- Deal: $55.86 (30% OFF) An ergonomic, curve-shaped back massager designed to deliver effortless deep-kneading relief from the comfort of home.
- Deal: $129.19 (24% OFF) Provides a full-coverage, spa-like experience with deep kneading, compression, and heat. Includes a remote control for ease of use.
- Deal: $69.98 (22% OFF) A high-performance hand massager featuring 8-zone finger division and rapid heating to soothe arthritis, carpal tunnel, and general fatigue.
Availability
Holiday Gift Week deals are available for a limited time exclusively on Amazon. Explore all deals here.
About Bob and Brad
Bob and Brad are licensed physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience and more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. For over a decade, they've empowered millions worldwide to manage pain, recover smarter, and move better - combining clinical knowledge with approachable, effective recovery tools that bring real relief into everyday life.
