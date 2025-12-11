Haryana CM Launches Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2.0

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat, Dec 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while launching the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2.0, inaugurated the state-level Antyodaya Utthan Mela here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspired by the philosophy of Antyodaya, as envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the government is committed to improving the living standards of the poorest families.

“The Antyodaya Mela is not just a platform to share information about schemes, but a confluence of development, participation, and enthusiasm. The hope on the faces of every family here is the true measure of our efforts,” he said.

CM Saini explained that the scheme has been started to increase the income of poor families and provide them with equal opportunities, skill development, employment, dignity, and better living standards.

In the first phase, Antyodaya Melas were organised at 166 locations, and in the second phase, these fairs will be held across the state in a phased manner. He said the strength of any society lies in the strength of its families.

“Educated and empowered families automatically lead the state towards prosperity. Our government ensures that the benefits of all schemes reach every eligible person without discrimination or delay,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the scheme focuses on developing the capabilities of families through loans, training, and skill development, helping them become self-reliant.

“This initiative provides new opportunities in employment, self-employment, education, and health. Services from departments such as pensions, BPL, ration cards, self-employment loans, women's empowerment, agriculture, and animal husbandry are being offered on the spot. Eligible beneficiaries are provided immediate solutions to their problems,” he said.

He further said the government aims to increase the annual income of the poorest families to at least Rs 180,000 under this scheme.

Families are being linked to loan schemes, skill development programs, daily wage employment opportunities, and other facilities.

The scheme integrates 49 programs from 19 departments, and a dedicated portal has been created to provide information, eligibility criteria, benefits, and online application facilities.

CM Saini said the government is committed to the empowerment of women.

Referring to the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, he said the scheme was launched to provide economic and social security to women. So far, Rs 258 crore has been disbursed to over 7 lakh women and girls in two instalments, he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's efforts in social welfare, stating that ration cards have been created in an automated manner for more than 41 lakh families.

Under the Chirayu Yojana, free medical facilities are being provided to BPL families. Through the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana, free treatment worth Rs 4,126 crore has been provided to 25.39 lakh patients.

In the first phase of the Nirogi Haryana Yojana, health check-ups have been conducted for 96.72 lakh beneficiaries from Antyodaya families, along with 5.60 crore free lab tests.

He also highlighted the Dayalu Yojana, under which financial assistance of Rs 1,456 crore has been provided to 38,671 families.

Poor women are being provided LPG cylinders at just Rs. 500 per month, benefiting approximately 14.70 lakh families across the state, he added.