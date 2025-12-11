C3is Inc. Announces Pricing Of $9 Million Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) (the“Company”), a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and tanker seaborne transportation services, today announced the pricing of a public offering made on a reasonable best efforts basis with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $9 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The offering consists of 7,500,000 units, each consisting of (i) one (1) share of common stock (“Common Share”) or one (1) pre-funded warrant (“Pre-Funded Warrant”) in lieu of one Common Share, (ii) one (1) Class D Warrant to purchase one (1) Common Share per warrant at an initial exercise price of $1.20 and (iii) one (1) Class E Warrant to purchase such number of Common Shares as set forth in the Class E Warrant at an exercise price of $0.00001. The public offering price is $1.20 per unit containing one Common Share, and $1.19999 per unit containing one Pre-Funded Warrant, which is equal to the public offering price per Unit containing one Common Share to be sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0.00001 per Pre-Funded Warrant. The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each Pre-Funded Unit sold in the offering, the number of units containing one Common Share in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis. The initial exercise price of each Class D Common Warrant is $1.20 per Common Share. The Class D Warrants are exercisable immediately and expire 60 months after the initial issuance date. The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable under the Class D Warrant are subject to an initial adjustment ten (10) trading days after the closing date, with additional adjustments to the exercise price and floor price every six months thereafter as described in more detail in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with the offering. The exercise price of each Class E Warrant is $0.00001 per Common Share. The Class E Warrants are exercisable immediately and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. The number of Common Shares issuable under the Class E Warrant is subject to adjustment ten (10) trading days after the closing date as described in more detail in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with the offering.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $9 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about December 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for capital expenditures, including acquisitions of additional vessels which we have not yet identified, working capital and for other general corporate purposes, or a combination thereof.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as U.S. counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (No. 333-290011) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on December 10, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at..., or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns four vessels, three handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting with a fleet total capacity of 213,464 dwt. C3is Inc.'s shares of Common Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“CISS.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the completion and timing of the offering and the intended use of proceeds, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail:...