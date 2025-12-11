403
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Hosts Inspiring Art Exhibition Featuring Young Talent from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Coral Beach Resort Sharjah successfully hosted an inspiring art exhibition early this month showcasing the creative work of students from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services – Masarat Center for Development and Empowerment. The exhibition, which showcased more than ten artworks, titled “Women Through the Artist’s Eyes,” celebrated the beauty, strength, and stories of women as seen through the unique perspectives of young artists with diverse abilities.
The event brought together art, empowerment, and community engagement, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to supporting meaningful social initiatives and inclusive development.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said: “These artworks represent far more than creative expression. They are powerful stories of resilience, imagination, and personal vision. Each canvas reflects dedication, emotion, and the incredible talent of these remarkable students. Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is proud to support platforms that highlight and empower young individuals with unique abilities.”
From the Masarat Center, Mohamed Abdelreda Shalwani, Head of the Recruitment Department, emphasized the importance of collaborations that open real opportunities for students and graduates:
“This partnership plays a key role in empowering our students by creating opportunities to showcase their abilities through exhibitions, training programs, and employment pathways. It reflects the alignment between the center’s mission to empower persons with disabilities and the hospitality sector’s need for skilled, motivated talent.”
The Recruitment Department at Masarat Center further confirmed that the partnership represents a strategic step toward strengthening inclusion within the hospitality industry, enabling students to gain practical experience while developing their professional and creative skills.
As Coral Beach Resort Sharjah continues to welcome and support talented students from the center, the hotel aims to foster an environment that nurtures creativity, builds confidence, and contributes to a more inclusive future in line with Sharjah and the UAE’s vision for empowerment and social development.
