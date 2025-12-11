403
This festive season, celebrate with a story, at Erth Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Erth Abu Dhabi warmly invites guests to embrace the magic of the holidays with a captivating calendar of festive experiences designed to delight families, couples, and friends throughout the season. From elegant afternoon teas and immersive dining experiences to grand holiday feasts and New Year’s festivities, the iconic hotel sets the stage for memorable celebrations steeped in tradition, joy, and refined hospitality.
Festive Afternoon Tea at Al Rayeh Lounge
The festive season begins at Al Rayeh Lounge, where guests can indulge in a delightful Festive Afternoon Tea from 12th to 30th of December. Featuring a curated selection of holiday-inspired sweet and savory treats paired with premium teas, this cherished ritual promises warmth and seasonal charm. Available daily from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the experience is priced at AED 220.
Festive Greek Private Group Dinner at Ergon Restaurant
Celebrate the holidays the Greek way at Ergon Restaurant with an exclusive Private Group Dinner available from 5th to 30th of December. Set against the backdrop of serene sea views, this immersive experience brings authentic Greek flavors with a festive twist, ideal for gatherings of ten or more. Dinner is served from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with packages starting at AED 350.
Christmas Tree Lighting & Gingerbread House Celebration
On 12th of December, Erth Abu Dhabi invites families to a heartwarming Christmas Tree Lighting and Gingerbread House Celebration. The festivities begin with a children’s gingerbread house activity from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM for AED 120 per kit, followed by the enchanting tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 PM. Guests can enjoy festive entertainment, a special visit from Santa, exciting giveaways, and delightful pass-around canapés, mulled wine, and hot chocolate for an unforgettable community celebration.
Dine Under the Stars: Christmas Eve at Ergon
Christmas Eve takes on a magical glow at Ergon Restaurant on 24th of December from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Guests can savor a sophisticated four-course menu beneath the night sky, complemented by live duo band entertainment and an enchanting open-air ambiance. Packages start at only AED 350 for a memorable festive celebration.
Christmas Eve Dinner at Rimal Restaurant
Rimal Restaurant transforms into a whimsical Wonderland on 24th of December from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, offering an opulent Christmas Eve Dinner featuring an array of live culinary stations—from sushi and seafood to prime ribs, roasted turkey, and decadent seasonal desserts. Accompanied by live entertainment, the experience starts at only AED 220.
Christmas Day Grand Brunch
On 25th of December from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, Erth Abu Dhabi presents a spectacular Christmas Day Grand Brunch featuring an expansive international buffet, live music, and a lively kids’ area complete with festive entertainment, helpers, and a visit from Santa. Packages start at just AED 299 for an unforgettable festive dining experience.
Celestial Elegance Under the Stars: New Year’s Eve at Erth Abu Dhabi
Ring in 2026 with grandeur at the Celestial Elegance Under the Stars celebration on 31st of December from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM. This glamorous evening features gourmet dining, live entertainment, dedicated kids’ activities, and a dazzling fireworks display. Packages are priced starting at AED 499.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Ergon
Toast to the New Year with an exquisite five-course international set menu at Ergon Restaurant, thoughtfully crafted to delight the senses. Guests may also opt for a special Greek menu that brings authentic Mediterranean flavors to the heart of the celebration. The evening comes alive with live duo band entertainment, ensuring the festivities continue seamlessly through midnight and beyond. Taking place on Wednesday, 31 December from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, this celebration is offered at a starting price of AED 499.
New Year’s Day Brunch
Festivities continue into 2026 with a vibrant New Year’s Day Brunch on 1st of January from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Guests can relish an international buffet of live stations and celebratory dishes accompanied by refreshing beverages and live duo band performances. Packages are priced starting at AED 299.
Orthodox Christmas Dinner at Erth Abu Dhabi
The festive season concludes with a serene and elegant Orthodox Christmas Dinner on 7th of January from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Guests can enjoy a beautifully crafted four-course sharing-style menu featuring cherished traditional dishes, complemented by soothing background music for a meaningful celebration. Packages are priced starting at AED 350.
