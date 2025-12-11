403
India Urges international support for peace, stability in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) India has emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid and international collaboration to foster peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Wednesday, India’s top diplomat at the UN highlighted the country’s long-standing civilizational ties and friendship with Kabul.
“Over the years, India has been a strong advocate for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish. He stressed that “coordinated regional and international cooperation on key issues concerning Afghanistan is paramount, as is strongly engaging relevant parties for promoting peace, stability, and development in the country.”
Harish noted that a coherent engagement strategy could encourage constructive actions. “We call on the United Nations and the international community to adopt nuanced policy instruments that help bring sustainable benefits for the people of Afghanistan,” he added.
India’s decision to upgrade its technical mission in Kabul back to full embassy status demonstrates its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s development needs, Harish said.
The mission had operated in a limited capacity since the Taliban took power following the US withdrawal in 2021, facilitating Indian humanitarian assistance.
Diplomatic relations were officially restored in October when Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited New Delhi. During the visit, India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. He also appreciated Afghanistan’s attention to India’s security concerns, particularly after recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Muttaqi assured that Afghan territory would not be used against other countries, reflecting the strengthened bilateral ties.
The visit came in the context of heightened regional tensions, including a brief armed clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan in October, after which a ceasefire was agreed. However, Kabul continues to accuse Islamabad of conducting airstrikes on its territory.
