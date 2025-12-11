Premier Air Charter Strengthens Fleet With Challenger 604 Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic expansion underscores commitment to growth and enhanced charter capacity, with the aircraft entering service in the coming weeks.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,”“Premier,”“PAC,” or the“Company”) today announced the strategic addition of a Challenger 604 to its fleet, reinforcing the Company's growth trajectory and expanding its charter capacity. The acquisition underscores Premier's commitment to scaling operations in response to rising demand for business aviation, while positioning the Company to deliver enhanced service availability in the weeks ahead. This fleet expansion reflects a disciplined investment strategy aimed at strengthening market presence and with the goal of driving long‐term shareholder value.

"The addition of the Challenger 604 marks a significant milestone in Premier Air Charter's growth strategy. Expanding our fleet with this aircraft not only increases our charter capacity but also strengthens our ability to meet rising demand in the business and leisure aviation markets. This investment is intended to position the Company to capitalize on continued demand in the business and leisure aviation markets," stated PAC President Ross Gourdie.“This addition gives us the flexibility to expand our footprint along the Eastern Seaboard as well, a region experiencing substantial growth. Our sales team is energized and ready to meet the rising demand, positioning us to capture new opportunities and strengthen our market presence.”

With the Challenger 604 joining its fleet, Premier Air Charter continues to execute on its vision of working toward becoming a leading provider in the private aviation sector. This expansion reflects the Company's disciplined approach to growth, its focus on operational excellence, and its commitment to delivering long‐term value to clients and stakeholders alike.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, the availability of aircraft financing, and the Company's ability to integrate and operate the newly acquired aircraft, and and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

...

Investor Relations:

Stuart Inc.

...

512-267-2430

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at