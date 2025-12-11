Goa Nightclub Fire: No Relief For Luthra Brothers, Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a massive inferno last week killed 25 people. Following the blaze, the brothers fled to Thailand, where they have been detained.

On Wednesday, the accused had sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they would not be immediately arrested on their return to Delhi from Thailand, according to a report by PTI.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Goa Police are working to ensure that the Luthra brothers are brought to India at the earliest.

Who are Saurav and Gaurav Luthra?

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are the owners of the Goa club where the fire broke out.

Featured on Forbes India, Saurabh Luthra is the Chairman of Romeo Lane, a chain of restaurants spread across Delhi, Goa, Gurgaon, among others, his Instagram profile says.

According to Romeo Lane's website, Luthra is a“Gold medalist engineer" who turned into a "promising and fastest-growing restaurateur”, known for his“splendid work in the F&B industry”.

Goa nightclub fire: What has happened so far

– On Sunday, 7 December, shortly after midnight, a deadly fire erupted at the North Goa nightclub, which claimed 25 lives and injured six. Investigations revealed safety violations, leading to FIRs against the owners and management, while officials are under scrutiny for allowing the club's operations.

- The police had said that the fire was caused by a cylinder blast. A tourist who survived the tragedy claimed that fireworks were set off when dancers were performing, and it was the likely cause, PTI reported.

– On Tuesday, 9 December, an Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against the two brothers who fled to Thailand a few hours after the tragedy at their nightclub.

- Ahead of the Blue Corner Notice – Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was taken into custody and brought to Saket court. As he was brought to Delhi's Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch, Ajay Gupta, wearing a mask to cover his face, said that he was“only a partner” in the nightclub.

– To date, the Goa Police have arrested five staff members of the nightclub – chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli – in connection with the inferno.