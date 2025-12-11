This Winter Great Western Air Ambulance Charity Will Be Called To Help A Child Every Day On Average

MENAFN - Pressat) Not many people will know that Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) is called to help over six critically unwell or injured patients every day on average, and one of those is likely to be someone's child.

Last winter GWAAC's specially trained crew were called to 131 babies, children and teenagers and the charity is on track for helping similar numbers this year. Sadly, every number is a family who will be facing the unthinkable this winter but with your support, GWAAC's crew can be there to help more children like Albie.

Donations to Great Western Air Ambulance Charity helped save Baby Albie

In January 2024, at just three days old, little Albie suddenly stopped breathing at home. Thanks to immediate CPR from the midwife, treatment from paramedics and advanced care from GWAAC's specialist crew, Albie made it to hospital to receive ongoing care. He is now about to enjoy his second Christmas making memories with the family who love him.

Albie's mum Victoria says,“When Albie was in hospital and we were told he might not survive, we made ourselves a promise: never to complain about sleepless nights again. We haven't always managed to keep it, but every night we get to hear Albie's laughter or cries, we're reminded what a gift that is - a gift we only have because people like you cared enough to donate to Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.”

Every call that GWAAC receives is different: from a premature newborn to a 19-year-old or from a sudden seizure or breathing difficulty to an accident on the road, at home or while playing-each call represents a family's worry, a parent's fear.

The fast, expert help and equipment that GWAAC's crew can bring will often make the difference between life and death. They can be there in the moments no one can plan for, providing emergency, on-scene care to children whose condition is so serious that they need the specialist skills of GWAAC's team right there, at the scene of the incident.

Every call counts - and you can help

A child in need could be someone you know; it could be your family.

Being ready to help children in emergencies requires training, the right skills and the right equipment, and it takes the support of people like you. Because although GWAAC is part of the regional 999 response system and works closely with NHS hospitals, it's a charity funded by people in the communities it serves.

GWAAC is asking local people to donate today to its Winter Appeal. Your kindness could help save a child's life: gwaac/appeal.