Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Ali Asadov Arrives In Turkmenistan For Working Visit

Prime Minister Ali Asadov Arrives In Turkmenistan For Working Visit


2025-12-11 08:10:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov paid a working visit to Turkmenistan on December 11, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiev, along with other senior officials.

He will take part in Turkmenistan's Neutrality Day.

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality in 2025, culminating around December 12 (Neutrality Day), which coincides with the UN-declared "International Year of Peace and Trust." This milestone marks three decades since the UN recognized its status on December 12, 1995, celebrated with international forums in Ashgabat.

MENAFN11122025000195011045ID1110467275



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search