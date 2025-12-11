Minister Highlights Multiple Opportunities To Bolster Jordan-Qatar Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah referred to "numerous" opportunities to deepen Jordanian-Qatari economic cooperation, particularly in industry, food security, infrastructure, energy, services, and reconstruction efforts in Syria.Qudah said these areas align with the directives of both countries' leaderships and the outcomes of recent talks of King Abdullah II and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during Qatar Emir's visit to Jordan.During a meeting on Thursday with a Qatari delegation representing the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qudah emphasized the ministry's "commitment" to shaping new economic partnerships with Qatar, capitalizing on investment opportunities, and advancing industrial integration, whether bilaterally or within the broader industrial partnership framework that includes both countries and others.Qudah also called for forming a technical team from the two countries' relevant institutions to engage in continuous and broader discussions on sectors that offer cooperation potential, identify viable opportunities, and involve private-sector stakeholders from Jordan and Qatar.Qudah highlighted Jordan's "wide range of strategic and promising" investment prospects, particularly in food industries, garments, infrastructure, and energy, as well as its position as a gateway to regional markets and a platform for contributing to Syria's reconstruction. He also underscored the strength of Jordan's advanced services sector across several fields.Qudah pointed to the "significant" export opportunities for Jordanian products under multiple free trade agreements, especially with the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA). He also noted the strategic location and importance of Mafraq Development Zone as a potential logistics hub for reconstruction operations.National exports, especially industrial goods valued at USD 12 billion, have seen "notable" growth, Qudah said, adding that Jordanian exports to Europe rose to USD 500 million compared to USD 120 million in previous years, while exports to Syria reached USD 400 million this year, with additional increases recorded in Canada.In turn, delegation members expressed "strong interest" in expanding economic cooperation with Jordan in various sectors, noting their visit serves as a follow-up to the Qatari Emir's visit to Jordan and his discussions with His Majesty the King, reaffirming the shared commitment to elevating economic relations between the two countries.