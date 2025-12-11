Megan Markovci Honored As One Of Top Young Travel Agents In The Industry

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 10, 2025 2:16 pm - Travel Advisor Megan Markovci of VIP Vacations Honored at ALLIES Young Leaders Conference at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

Bethlehem, PA - Megan Markovci, a travel advisor with VIP Vacations in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as one of the top rising professionals in the travel industry at the prestigious ALLIES Young Leaders Conference, an annual event celebrating the most promising travel advisors under 40. The multi-day conference took place at the stunning Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, where Markovci joined leading young travel professionals for education, networking, and hands-on destination experiences.

Markovci was selected for her outstanding client service, growing expertise in global travel planning, and her commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized vacations.“Being honored among such inspiring Young Leaders is truly special,” said Markovci.“The ALLIES conference motivates me to keep elevating the travel experience for my clients at VIP Vacations.”

Celebrating the Industry's Future Leaders

The ALLIES Young Leaders Conference continues to spotlight the next generation of travel talent, providing opportunities for professional growth and industry collaboration. Markovci's recognition is a testament to her dedication and excellence as part of the VIP Vacations team in Bethlehem, PA.

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos: A Vibrant Host Destination

Situated along the Pacific coastline and just 45–50 minutes from the airport, Hard Rock Los Cabos provided the ideal setting for the conference. The resort is family-friendly, features a wide, picturesque beach, and offers countless amenities.

Accommodation includes rooms with one king bed or two queens. Markovci stayed in a Deluxe Gold Partial Ocean View Room, highlighting its comfort and convenience for travelers. Family suites, swim-up rooms, and larger layouts are also available for those wanting additional space.

Culinary Experiences

During her stay, Markovci enjoyed a variety of flavorful dining experiences across the resort. She dined at Zen for traditional hibachi and visited Umo for a unique blend of Mexican and BBQ-inspired dishes. Los Gallos quickly became a favorite lunch spot thanks to its exceptional tacos, while The Market offered a diverse breakfast and lunch buffet with cuisines from around the world. She also took advantage of the resort's 24-hour room service, and throughout the day she appreciated the convenience of poolside servers who circulated to take food and drink orders right from guests' lounge chairs.

An Exceptional Destination for Weddings

Markovci also noted that the resort is a top-tier venue for destination weddings, offering a variety of ceremony locations including the beach, gazebo, rooftop terraces, patios, a ballroom garden, and even a Chapel. These options give couples endless ways to create a memorable celebration in a striking coastal setting.

About VIP Vacations, Inc.

VIP Vacations is a nationally award-winning travel agency, located in Bethlehem, PA, specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, and luxury travel. Committed to providing exceptional service and industry expertise, VIP has earned more than 200 international awards and continues to be recognized as a leader in the travel space.