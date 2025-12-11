Climate Green Launches Christmas Air Conditioning Mega Sale Across Victoria

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 10, 2025 11:47 pm - Climate Green encourages homeowners to take advantage of this limited-time Christmas promotion before stock allocations and rebate quotas fill up.

Climate Green, an Accredited Provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, is excited to announce the launch of its Christmas Energy Savings Campaign, offering some of the most competitive air conditioning deals available in the Victorian market this festive season.

As temperatures rise and energy costs continue to impact households, Climate Green is stepping up with limited-time Christmas offers designed to make high-quality heating and cooling solutions more accessible, affordable, and energy-efficient for Victorian families.



Exclusive Christmas Offers on Air Conditioning Systems

Victorians can now enjoy special festive-season pricing on a wide range of air conditioning solutions, including:

- Ducted Air Conditioning Systems from $5,499

Includes:

8 vents

2 zoning options

Ideal for whole-home comfort and even temperature control throughout the property.

- Split System Air Conditioners from $899

Perfect for bedrooms, offices, living areas, and small-to-medium sized rooms. A budget-friendly option without compromising performance.

- Multi-Head Air Conditioning Systems from $1,899

Includes:

3 indoor units

Great for homes needing multiple climate-controlled zones with one outdoor compressor.

These offers are exclusively available during the Christmas period and are expected to attract strong interest due to rising summer demand.

Victorian Government Rebates up to $7,000

Eligible households may unlock up to $7,000 in government rebates under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program. These rebates are designed to encourage the installation of energy-efficient systems, helping homeowners reduce both upfront costs and long-term electricity consumption.

With these combined rebates and Climate Green's seasonal discounts, many Victorian families can install premium systems at significantly reduced prices.

- Next-Week Installation Guarantee

In response to high seasonal demand and long wait times typically seen during summer, Climate Green is offering a Next Week Installation Guarantee for all Christmas aircon purchases.

This ensures customers receive fast, reliable installation-avoiding peak-season delays while enjoying maximum comfort during the holidays.



Energy Efficiency Meets Sustainable Living

Climate Green's Christmas campaign aligns with the company's mission to help Victorian households transition to efficient, low-energy solutions. All systems offered in the promotion meet high energy performance standards and are installed by certified technicians.

"Our goal is to make energy-efficient climate control accessible to every Victorian household," said a spokesperson for Climate Green. "This Christmas offer is designed to provide unbeatable value, faster installation, and long-term energy savings, especially at a time when families are looking to stay comfortable without overspending.”



Why Victorian Homeowners Choose Climate Green

Accredited VEU Provider

High-quality installations

Fast turnaround times

Expert support with rebate applications

Trusted brands and energy-efficient products

Transparent pricing with no hidden surprises

Climate Green continues to be a preferred choice for families across Victoria seeking reliable heating, cooling, and renewable energy solutions.



Limited-Time Offer - While Stocks Last

The Christmas Energy Savings campaign is running for a short period only. With installation slots already filling quickly, homeowners are encouraged to enquire early to secure their preferred system and rebate eligibility.

Victorians looking to upgrade their home comfort systems this Christmas can contact Climate Green through the details below:

1300 001 690

...

