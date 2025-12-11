Vera Bradley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the“Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended November 1, 2025.

Third Quarter Comments

“Our third quarter results demonstrate progress in our comprehensive transformation strategy, which we have now branded as Project Sunshine, our five-pillar initiative anchored on reclaiming Vera Bradley's joyful optimism while fueling operational excellence. Project Sunshine encompasses sharpening our brand focus, resetting our go-to-market approach, rewiring our digital ecosystem, implementing Outlet 2.0, and reimagining how we work as an organization,” said Ian Bickley, Executive Chairman of Vera Bradley.

“With third quarter revenues of $62.3 million, our Direct Segments registered sequential improvement across key metrics including positive comparable Brand channel sales for five months from back-to-school through Black Friday weekend. The successful return of iconic styles like the Original 100 Bag, the Vera and Glenna Totes also give us confidence we're moving Vera Bradley in the right direction. While significant work remains, these early wins and our continued focus on profitability and cash generation position us well for sustainable growth,” concluded Bickley.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Third Quarter

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations totaled $62.3 million compared to $70.5 million in the prior year third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

For the current year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($12.4) million, or ($0.44) per diluted share. GAAP results from continuing operations for the quarter were significantly affected by a $5.9 million inventory write-down related to the Brands' strategic product shift toward cotton and heritage prints, along with a $4 million write-off of television media credits which were acquired to support the Company's Project Restoration efforts and won't be fully utilized with the focus on digital and performance marketing. These items had a ($0.35) per diluted share impact on our results from continuing operations. Additionally, we incurred non-GAAP pre-tax charges comprised of $0.6 million for severance, $0.4 million for transformation initiatives, $0.3 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, ($0.2) million for a true up of PO cancellation fees, and total tax impact of $3.0 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $4.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s third quarter net loss from continuing operations totaled ($8.3) million, or ($0.30) per diluted share.

For the prior year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($13.3) million, or ($0.47) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $2.1 million of property, plant & equipment (“PPE”) impairment charges, $0.7 million for Project Restoration initiatives, $0.2 million for severance, $0.2 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, and total tax impact of $6.5 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $9.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s third quarter net loss from continuing operations totaled ($3.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Nine Months

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations totaled $184.8 million compared to $232.4 million in the prior year third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

For the current year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($35.3) million, or ($1.26) per diluted share. GAAP results from the nine months were significantly impacted by the previously mentioned $5.9 million inventory write-down and $4 million write-off of media credits. Additionally, we incurred non-GAAP pre-tax charges comprised of $3.9 million for severance, $1.7 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and shareholder matters, $1.1 million for professional fees associated with the sale of Pura Vida, $1.0 million for PPE impairment charges, $0.7 million for transformation initiatives, $0.6 million for PO cancellation fees, $0.3 million for inventory write-offs associated with the sale of Pura Vida, and a total tax impact of $7.1 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $16.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s current year net loss from continuing operations for the nine months totaled ($18.9) million, or ($0.67) per diluted share.

For the prior year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($13.4) million, or ($0.46) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $2.1 million for PPE impairment charges, $1.0 million for severance, $1.0 million for Project Restoration initiatives, $0.7 million for one-time vendor charges, $0.4 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, and a total tax impact of $0.5 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $5.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s prior year net loss from continuing operations for the nine months totaled ($7.7) million, or ($0.26) per diluted share.

Third Quarter Details

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues totaled $49.7 million, a 5.3% decrease from $52.5 million in the prior year third quarter. Comparable sales declined 5.8% in the third quarter, primarily driven by traffic and conversion declines in our outlet channels. This represents the Company's third quarter of sequential comparable sales improvement. During the third quarter, the Company closed one underperforming full-line store.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $12.6 million, a 30.2% decrease from $18.0 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decline in specialty and key account orders, which were partially offset by increased liquidation sales.

Gross profit totaled $26.2 million, or 42.1% of net revenues, compared to $38.4 million, or 54.5% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $26.0 million, or 41.7% of net revenues. The year-over-year decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was primarily driven by the previously mentioned inventory write-down as well as additional duty expenses, partially offset by pricing improvements.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expense totaled $38.7 million, or 62.1% of net revenues, compared to $46.7 million, or 66.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $37.4 million, or 60.0% of net revenues, compared to $43.6 million, or 61.8% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense primarily due to lower compensation expenses and other cost reduction initiatives which were partially offset by the previously mentioned media credit write-off.

The Company's third quarter operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($12.2) million, or (19.6%) of net revenues, compared to ($8.2) million, or (11.6%) of net revenues, in the prior year third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's current year operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($11.1) million, or (17.8%) of net revenues, compared to ($5.0) million, or (7.1%) of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:



Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $2.7 million, or 5.4% of Direct net revenues, compared to $2.1 million, or 4.0% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $2.5 million, or 5.1% of Direct revenues, compared to $4.5 million, or 8.6% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $0.9 million, or 7.1% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $6.1 million, or 33.7% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $0.9 million, or 6.8% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $6.6 million, or 36.7% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year.

Details for the Nine Months

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues for the current year nine month period totaled $153.3 million, a 15.4% decrease from $181.1 million in the prior year nine month period. Comparable sales declined 16.1% for the nine months, driven by traffic and conversion declines within the channels. During the current year, the Company opened two full-line stores and closed 10 underperforming full-line stores and one underperforming outlet store.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $31.5 million, a 38.6% decrease from $51.3 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decline in specialty and key account orders.

Consolidated gross profit for the nine months totaled $84.5 million, or 45.7% of net revenues, compared to $119.2 million, or 51.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $85.9 million, or 46.5% of net revenues, compared to $120.0 million, or 51.6% of net revenues in the prior year. The decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues for the nine months resulted from the previously mentioned inventory write-down as well as additional duty expenses, partially offset by pricing improvements.

For the nine months, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $119.9 million, or 64.9% of net revenues, compared to $136.2 million, or 58.6% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $112.0 million, or 60.6% of net revenues, compared to $131.9 million, or 56.7% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense primarily due to lower compensation expenses and other cost reduction initiatives which were partially offset by the previously mentioned media credit write-off.

For the nine months, the Company's operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($34.6) million, or (18.7%) of net revenues, compared to ($16.4) million, or (7.0%) of net revenues, in the prior year nine month period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's current year operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($25.3) million, or (13.7%) of net revenues, compared to ($11.2) million, or (4.8%) of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:



Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $6.5 million, or 4.2% of Direct net revenues, compared to $19.5 million, or 10.8% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $9.0 million, or 5.8% of Direct revenues, compared to $23.1 million, or 12.8% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $5.1 million, or 16.1% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $14.6 million, or 28.5% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $5.3 million, or 16.7% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $15.4 million, or 30.0% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of November 1, 2025 totaled $10.7 million compared to $12.3 million at the end of last year's third quarter. The Company had borrowings of $10.0 million on its $75.0 million asset-based lending (“ABL”) facility at quarter end. The Company had no borrowings on its ABL facility at the end of last year's third quarter.

Total quarter-end inventory was $82.9 million, compared to $109.6 million at the end of last year's third quarter.

Net capital spending for the nine month period totaled $3.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Numbers

The current year non-GAAP third quarter and nine month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined charges for severance, consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and other matters, professional fees associated with the sale of Pura Vida, PPE impairment charges, transformation initiatives, PO cancellation fees, inventory write-offs associated with the sale of Pura Vida, and the income tax effect related to these items. The prior year non-GAAP third quarter and nine month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined charges for PPE impairment charges, severance, Project Restoration initiatives, one-time vendor charges, consulting and professional fees, and the income tax effect related to these items.

The Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release, including cash usage; gross profit; selling, general, and administrative expenses; operating loss from continuing operations; net loss income from continuing operations; and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations, along with the associated percentages of net revenues, are helpful to investors because they allow for a more direct comparison of the Company's year-over-year performance and are consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company's supplemental schedules included in this earnings release.

Consistent with SEC regulations, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in the applicable regulations, because there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments the Company may make to its GAAP financial measures in calculating non-GAAP financial measures.

