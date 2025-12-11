Vera Bradley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| November 1,
2025
| February 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,729
|$
|28,628
|$
|12,318
|Accounts receivable, net
|18,966
|13,797
|22,653
|Inventories
|82,938
|91,430
|109,590
|Short-term contingent consideration
|2,013
|-
|-
|Income taxes receivable
|392
|584
|3,453
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,298
|8,072
|10,265
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|22,361
|26,506
|Total current assets
|122,336
|164,872
|184,785
|Operating right-of-use assets
|68,360
|74,841
|79,287
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|47,876
|52,555
|52,572
|Long-term contingent consideration
|539
|-
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|-
|6,642
|Other assets
|4,573
|9,048
|9,867
|Long-term assets of discontinued operations
|-
|5,374
|25,822
|Total assets
|$
|243,684
|$
|306,690
|$
|358,975
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,678
|$
|17,198
|$
|18,432
|Accrued employment costs
|6,007
|6,527
|6,223
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|19,456
|19,024
|20,216
|Other accrued liabilities
|8,476
|9,221
|9,745
|Income taxes payable
|-
|-
|210
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|6,023
|4,940
|Total current liabilities
|48,617
|57,993
|59,766
|Long-term debt
|10,000
|-
|-
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|56,957
|66,307
|70,351
|Other long-term liabilities
|47
|47
|46
|Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|3,388
|3,614
|Total liabilities
|115,621
|127,735
|133,777
|Shareholders' equity:
|Additional paid-in-capital
|115,211
|115,515
|114,167
|Retained earnings
|169,782
|220,279
|267,252
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(110
|)
|(19
|)
|14
|Treasury stock
|(156,820
|)
|(156,820
|)
|(156,235
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|128,063
|178,955
|225,198
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|243,684
|$
|306,690
|$
|358,975
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
|Net revenues
|$
|62,253
|$
|70,483
|$
|184,763
|$
|232,434
|Cost of sales
|36,067
|32,066
|100,313
|113,268
|Gross profit
|26,186
|38,417
|84,450
|119,166
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|38,670
|46,703
|119,916
|136,247
|Other income, net
|310
|133
|843
|704
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(12,174
|)
|(8,153
|)
|(34,623
|)
|(16,377
|)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(135
|)
|15
|(265
|)
|704
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(12,309
|)
|(8,138
|)
|(34,888
|)
|(15,673
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|56
|5,194
|446
|(2,264
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(12,365
|)
|$
|(13,332
|)
|$
|(35,334
|)
|$
|(13,409
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|-
|532
|(15,163
|)
|(1,806
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(12,365
|)
|$
|(12,800
|)
|$
|(50,497
|)
|$
|(15,215
|)
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|27,937
|28,074
|27,984
|29,339
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|27,937
|28,074
|27,984
|29,339
|Basic net loss per share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Basic net loss per share
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Diluted net loss per share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| November 1,
2025
| November 2,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(50,497
|)
|$
|(15,215
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|5,930
|6,210
|Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
|15,198
|14,850
|Impairment charges
|1,048
|2,181
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|1,336
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|128
|31
|Stock-based compensation
|(87
|)
|2,269
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|(116
|)
|Loss on sale of business
|15,163
|-
|Other non-cash loss, net
|85
|(2
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,008
|)
|(7,182
|)
|Inventories
|8,834
|(13,036
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|5,012
|(2,476
|)
|Accounts payable
|(3,578
|)
|3,349
|Income taxes
|192
|(3,917
|)
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|(17,554
|)
|(17,468
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|(1,167
|)
|(6,571
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(27,301
|)
|(35,757
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(3,065
|)
|(6,050
|)
|Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed
|1,037
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,028
|)
|(6,050
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Tax withholdings for equity compensation
|(217
|)
|(692
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|-
|(21,179
|)
|Borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement
|15,000
|-
|Repayment of borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement
|(5,000
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|9,783
|(21,871
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(91
|)
|86
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(19,637
|)
|$
|(63,592
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|30,366
|77,303
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|10,729
|$
|13,711
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended November 1, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(12,365
|)
|Severance(1)
|609
|Transformation initiatives(1)
|398
|Consulting and professional fees(1)
|297
|PO cancellation fees(2)
|(222
|)
|Income tax adjustments(3)
|2,975
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(8,308
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.30
|)
|(1)Recorded in selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses
|(2)Represents true up of PO cancellation fees and recorded in cost of goods sold
|(3)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|2,685
|883
|$
|(15,742
|)
|$
|(12,174
|)
|Severance
|-
|-
|609
|609
|Transformation initiatives
|27
|7
|364
|398
|Consulting and professional fees
|-
|-
|297
|297
|PO cancellation fees
|(191
|)
|(31
|)
|-
|(222
|)
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|2,521
|$
|859
|$
|(14,472
|)
|$
|(11,092
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended November 2, 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(13,332
|)
|PPE impairment charges(1)
|2,063
|Project Restoration(1)
|669
|Severance(1)
|248
|Consulting and professional fees(1)
|164
|Income tax adjustments(2)
|6,492
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(3,696
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.13
|)
|(1)Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|2,104
|6,068
|$
|(16,325
|)
|$
|(8,153
|)
|PPE impairment charges
|2,063
|-
|-
|2,063
|Project Restoration
|147
|522
|-
|669
|Severance
|186
|14
|48
|248
|Consulting and professional fees
|-
|-
|164
|164
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|4,500
|$
|6,604
|$
|(16,113
|)
|$
|(5,009
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(35,334
|)
|Severance(1)
|3,920
|Consulting and professional fees(2)
|1,726
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida(1)
|1,110
|PPE impairment charges(1)
|1,048
|Transformation initiatives(1)
|670
|PO cancellation fees(3)
|638
|Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida(3)
|250
|Income tax adjustments(4)
|7,083
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(18,889
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.67
|)
|(1)Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2)$555 recorded in cost of goods sold and $1,171 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(3)Recorded in cost of goods sold
|(4)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|6,484
|5,056
|$
|(46,163
|)
|$
|(34,623
|)
|Severance
|15
|-
|3,905
|3,920
|Consulting and professional fees
|608
|78
|1,040
|1,726
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida
|-
|-
|1,110
|1,110
|PPE impairment charges
|1,048
|-
|-
|1,048
|Transformation initiatives
|42
|10
|618
|670
|PO cancellation fees
|548
|90
|-
|638
|Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida
|214
|36
|-
|250
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|8,959
|$
|5,270
|$
|(39,490
|)
|$
|(25,261
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2, 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(13,409
|)
|PPE impairment charges(1)
|2,063
|Severance(2)
|1,037
|Project Restoration(1)
|999
|One-time vendor charges(3)
|747
|Consulting and professional fees(1)
|380
|Income tax adjustments(4)
|452
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(7,731
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.26
|)
|(1)Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2)$926 recorded in SG&A expenses and $111 recorded in cost of goods sold
|(3)Recorded in cost of goods sold
|(4)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|19,530
|14,637
|$
|(50,544
|)
|$
|(16,377
|)
|PPE impairment charges
|2,063
|-
|-
|2,063
|Severance
|321
|231
|485
|1,037
|Project Restoration
|477
|522
|-
|999
|One-time vendor charges
|747
|-
|-
|747
|Consulting and professional fees
|-
|-
|380
|380
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|23,138
|$
|15,390
|$
|(49,679
|)
|$
|(11,151
|)
