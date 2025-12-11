Grna Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2026-2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Global gRNA Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 671.94 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 2,984.50 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.06%.

The global gRNA market is experiencing strong momentum as advances in gene editing technologies continue to influence therapeutic development, research productivity, and clinical innovation. A key market driver is the growing incidence of genetic blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia, which is increasing the demand for precise gene editing tools capable of correcting disease-causing mutations at the molecular level. As more patients are diagnosed through national screening programs and awareness initiatives, the need for reliable gRNA components used in CRISPR-based therapies and research applications continues to rise. This expanding patient pool strengthens the market's long-term growth trajectory.

Despite this progress, a major restraint remains the high cost associated with gene and cell therapies that utilize advanced gRNA platforms. The substantial expenses tied to manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and specialized clinical delivery limit accessibility in resource-constrained regions. These financial barriers hinder broader adoption and slow integration into mainstream treatment pathways.

On the other hand, a notable opportunity lies in the accelerating development of cost-efficient gene editing systems and the entry of innovative biotech companies focused on scalable gRNA synthesis and design technologies. Collaborations between research institutions, diagnostics companies, and therapy developers are enabling improved performance, reduced production costs, and more versatile delivery formats. As these innovations continue to mature, the global gRNA market is positioned to expand its applications beyond rare diseases to broader therapeutic and research domains.

Product Type: The synthetic gRNA segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 41.26%.

Application: The disease model studies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 18.72%.

End Use: The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 49.33% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, accounting for 49.94% share in 2025. This growth is attributed to the expansion of government-supported screening and awareness programs.

Thermo Fisher ScientificAgilent TechnologiesMerck KGaASynthegoIntegrated DNA Technologies (IDT)GenScript BiotechPerkinElmer Inc.System BiosciencesJena BioscienceSynbio TechnologiesTakara BioOligo FactoryCreative BiolabsGreenLight BiosciencesGeneCopoeiaOriGene TechnologiesAddgeneCRISPR TherapeuticsEditas MedicineOthers Recent Developments

July 2025: Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) expanded its translational CRISPR portfolio, which is designed to assist researchers in accelerating more CRISPR-based therapies for patients like KJ Muldoon.

By Product Type (2026-2034)Synthetic gRNAIn-vitro Transcribed (IVT) gRNAPlasmid-Encoded gRNA ConstructsRNP ComplexesMultiplex gRNA LibrariesBy Application (2026-2034)Genome EditingFunctional Genomics ScreensDisease Model StudiesCell & Gene TherapyEpigeneticsOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic Research InstitutesContract Research Organizations (CROs)OthersBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa