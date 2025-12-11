Hematuria Treatment Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Hematuria Treatment Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 10.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 14.60 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.37%.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the hematuria treatment market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of urinary tract and kidney-related disorders, coupled with increasing awareness of early diagnosis and advancements in imaging and urine-based biomarker technologies that enable accurate detection and targeted treatment. However, the market faces restraints such as limited awareness among patients in low-income regions, delayed clinical presentation due to the asymptomatic nature of early-stage conditions, and inconsistent reimbursement frameworks that hinder the adoption of advanced diagnostic tools. On the other hand, growing opportunities lie in the rapid expansion of point-of-care testing, the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostic evaluations, and the increasing shift toward personalized and preventive urology, which together are expected to improve accessibility, enhance clinical outcomes, and create sustainable growth prospects for key market players.
Market Highlights
Based on the Type, the gross hematuriasegment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.
By Indication, the urinary tract infection segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 26.52%.
Based on Treatment, the pharmacotherapy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.20% in 2025.
Based on End Users, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 39.86%.
Regional Insights: North America dominates the market with 17% share, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, and favourable reimbursement policies that support early detection and management of hematuria.
September 2025: Vesica Health, Inc. announced that its urine-based genomic assay AssureMDx was formally included in the updated American Urological Association (AUA) guidelines for the evaluation of patients with microscopic hematuria, which marked as a key milestone for non-invasive diagnostics in the hematuria treatment market.Segmentation
By Type (2026-2034) Gross Hematuria Microscopic Hematuria By Indication (2026-2034) Urinary Tract Infection Kidney Stones Urethritis Blood Cancer Bladder Stones Prostate Cancer Cystitis Trauma Endometriosis By Treatment (2026-2034) Pharmacotherapy Procedural of Interventional Therapies Adjunctive or Supportive Therapies By End User (2026-2034) Hospitals Homecare Speciality Clinics Others Want to see full report on
