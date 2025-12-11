Menopause Supplements Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Menopause Supplements Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 18.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 30.20 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54%.

Market Dynamics

The global menopause supplements market is experiencing steady growth, driven primarily by the increasing awareness among women regarding menopause related health issues and the rising demand for natural and safe alternatives to hormone replacement therapy. As more women seek to manage symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and bone health concerns, dietary supplements containing phytoestrogens, vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts are gaining popularity. This trend is further supported by the expansion of health and wellness channels, including online retail platforms, which are improving accessibility and convenience for consumers worldwide. Additionally, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and healthy aging is encouraging women to adopt supplements that support overall well-being during the menopausal transition.

However, the market faces challenges due to regulatory constraints and inconsistent clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of certain menopause supplements. Variations in regulatory standards across regions, coupled with limited awareness regarding dosage, restrict market adoption in developing economies.

On the other hand, significant opportunities exist for market players through product innovation and the development of targeted formulations that address specific symptoms or comorbidities associated with menopause. Emerging markets, where the female population is increasingly health-conscious and seeking natural therapeutic options, offer substantial growth potential. Companies that invest in educational campaigns, clinical validation, and region-specific marketing strategies are positioned to capture this expanding consumer base and strengthen their presence in the global menopause supplements market.

Market Highlights



Type: The non-hormonal supplements segment dominated the market in 2025.

Dosage Form: The tablet & capsule segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.78% in 2025.

Distribution Channel: The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.61% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, accounting for 39.62% share in 2025. This growth is attributed to the widespread acceptance of dietary supplements.

Competitive Players

AmwayAPD Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte LtdBayer AGBlackmoresGNC Holdings, Inc.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Korra LabMetagenics, Inc.MyPause Health pty ltdNature's Way Products LLCOZ Health SingaporePfizer Inc.PharmavitePrelude HealthPure Encapsulations, LLCRED SUNSolgar Inc.ThorneWilliam Reed LtdOthers Recent Developments

October 2025: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. launched a new specialty in women's health, offering access to affordable treatment plans built specifically for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

Segmentation

By Type (2026-2034)Hormonal SupplementsNon-hormonal SupplementsHerbal SupplementsVitamins And MineralsOthersBy Dosage Form (2026-2034)Tablet & CapsulePowderLiquidOthersBy Distribution Channel (2026-2034)Drug Stores & Retail PharmaciesHospital PharmaciesOnline StoresOthersWant to see full report onFull Report