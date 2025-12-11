Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 10.11 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.87%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global Alzheimer's disease treatment market is primarily driven by the ongoing shift from traditional symptomatic care toward disease modifying therapies that directly target the biological mechanisms of the disease. These advanced treatments are demonstrating significant clinical benefits, showcasing their potential to alter disease progression rather than simply manage symptoms. For instance, Lecanemab showed improvement in 59% of patients, Donanemab has delivered a 35% slowing of clinical and functional decline, while Trontinemab achieved a 91% reduction of amyloid plaques in study participants. Such positive clinical outcomes underscore the effectiveness of DMTs in modifying Alzheimer's pathology, thereby increasing physician confidence, investor interest, and the overall adoption of new therapies across global markets.

Another major growth driver is the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, particularly in the U.S., where the Alzheimer's Foundation projects an increase in disease prevalence from 8.5% in 2025 to 11.2% by 2040. This surge in patient numbers presents a substantial unmet need, encouraging continued innovation and creating a lucrative opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to expand their treatment pipelines.

However, the market faces notable restraints such as the high treatment cost and limited reimbursement coverage for new Alzheimer's drugs, which may restrict patient accessibility, especially in low and middle-income regions. On the other hand, advancements in biomarker based diagnostics and personalized medicine are expected to open new avenues for early disease detection and targeted interventions, creating significant long term growth opportunities for the global Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

By Product: The cholinesterase inhibitors segment accounted for 49.76% of the revenue share in 2025.

By Type: The cortical segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.36%, fuelled by the increasing prevalence of cortical Alzheimer's.

By Distribution Channel: The online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.81%. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market with a market share of 41.23% in 2025. This growth is attributed to the expanding access to innovative therapies in countries like China and India.

Competitive Players

Biogen Inc.Eisai Co., Ltd.Eli Lilly and CompanyNovartis AGLundbeckDaiichi SankyoPfizer Inc.Johnson & JohnsonOtsuka PharmaceuticalAC Immune SAAlpha CognitionHoffmann La Roche LtdAstraZenecaTauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Anavex Life SciencesAxon NeuroscienceAlector, Inc.AlzheonDenali TherapeuticsOthers Recent Developments

May 2025: Sanofi has entered into an agreement to acquire a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Through this acquisition, Sanofi will enhance its clinical pipeline with VG-3927, which will be evaluated in a phase 2 clinical study in Alzheimer's disease.

Segmentation

By Product Type (2026-2034)Cholinesterase inhibitorsNMDA Receptor AntagonistOthersBy Types of Alzheimer's (2026-2034)InflammatoryNon-InflammatoryCorticalBy Distribution Channel (2026-2034)Hospital PharmaciesDrug Stores & Retail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies