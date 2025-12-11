403
Turkish exports to Malaysia soar amid strengthened trade ties
(MENAFN) Turkish exports to Malaysia have jumped 52% year-on-year in the January–October period, reaching $509.5 million, reflecting ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen commercial ties and develop cooperation in trade and tourism, according to reports.
Türkiye is seeking to expand collaboration with Malaysia — a key country in its “Far Countries Strategy” — across trade, tourism, defense, and investment sectors. The overall trade volume between the two nations rose 11.6% in the first ten months of the year, totaling $4.3 billion, with 2024’s total trade expected to reach $4.9 billion, as stated by statistical data.
Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Malaysia on February 10–11, exports began an upward trajectory. During the visit, around 11 agreements were signed, covering energy, trade, scientific research, and defense exports, contributing to the positive trade trend.
At a joint press conference, Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an increase in the bilateral trade volume target from $5 billion to $10 billion. Erdogan noted that “technology transfer and joint production projects created a momentum in the Turkish defense industry,” emphasizing that Turkish firms are ready to share their expertise and products with Malaysia for mutual benefit.
In addition to trade growth, tourism between the countries is also rising. The number of Malaysian visitors to Türkiye increased 11% year-on-year in October, reaching 82,315, according to reports from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry. If this trend continues, tourist arrivals from Malaysia are expected to surpass 100,000 by year-end.
