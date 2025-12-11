Azerbaijani, Malaysian Central Banks Assess Cooperation Opportunities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation between their central banks, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The bank reported that a delegation under the leadership of CBA Deputy Chairman Gular Pashayeva carried out a working visit to Malaysia.

As part of the visit, Gular Pashayeva met with Adnan Zaylani, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The CBA delegation also participated in the“Risk Dialogue” event organized by the Central Bank of Malaysia.

Director of the Risk Management Department, Mahammad Maharramli, delivered a presentation titled“Risk Management Practices and Risk Maturity in Central Banks” at the event, where he discussed the evolution of risk management in central banks and highlighted leading international practices.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) hosted a two-day "Risk Dialogue" event on November 25-27, 2025, focused on enhancing central bank risk capabilities in the digital era. Central banks from Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand participated in discussions covering risk governance, operational resilience, and technology risks. Key takeaways included leveraging artificial intelligence for decision-making, planning for quantum resilience, and strengthening data security practices for future risk management.