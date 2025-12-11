Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
676 Children Died In Ukraine During Full-Scale War

2025-12-11 07:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing data published on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the infographic published on the Office of the Prosecutor General website, 676 children have been killed and 2,293 injured during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

In addition, according to official data, 19,546 children have been deported or forcibly taken away by Russia.

As reported, as of November 20, 668 children were known to have died during the full-scale war.

Read also: Russians kill civilian, mine site with FPV-drone in Kupiansk direction

As a result of the rocket attack on Ternopil on November 19, according to the latest data, 38 people were killed, including eight children

