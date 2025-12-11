Informal EU Council Meeting Taking Place In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The event brought together EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, Denmark's Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, as well as ministers and diplomats from several countries.

"During the event, they will discuss the possibility of introducing the 'frontloading' approach – a mechanism that will allow Ukraine and Moldova to begin preparing for the next stages of negotiations even before they officially start. This is a temporary but strategically significant decision aimed at minimizing the consequences of Hungary's veto," Kozytskyi said.

European Commissioner Kos on two-day visit to Ukraine

According to him, the meeting itself carries strong political meaning, and holding it in Lviv sends a clear signal that Europe supports Ukraine.

"I am sincerely grateful to Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency, and to Ms. Marie Bjerre for their consistent support of our country. I am grateful to all EU member states for their resilience, solidarity, and joint efforts aimed at strengthening Ukraine and a united Europe at this decisive time," Kozytskyi added.

Photo credit: maksym