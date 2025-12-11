403
Kuwaiti Charity Aids Needy Families With KD 71,000
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Association for Needy Families has earmarked KD 71,000 (USD 231,447) to aid needy families namely those burdened with debts.
The association indicated in a statement, released on Thursday, that the initiative was in line with its pioneering humanitarian role and out of its keenness on boosting humanitarian action in the State of Kuwait and ease off financial burdens afflicting citizens.
The humanitarian move was declared at a gathering sponsored by the Ministry of Social Affairs, under direct supervision by the Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Amer al-Ajmi. The event was attended by board members.
Such an initiative boosts social solidarity and brotherly bonds among segments of the society; a trait that has characterized the Kuwaitis for many years, said the chairman, Badr Hamad Al-Mubarak.
The society will continue to support all segments of the population to bolster social security, in coordination with the various state ministries that in turn have been facilitating related administrative procedures rapidly, he said.
Elaborating, he as affirmed that the association has been exerting tremendous efforts in translating instructions by the government and the political leadership concerning social security. (end)
