NIA Arrests 5 Accused In 2019 Ramalingam Murder Case

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) In another breakthrough in the 2019 Ramalingam murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconding proclaimed offenders and three more harbourers of the assailants involved in the brutal killing, the agency said on Thursday.

Ramalingam was hacked to death in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, on 5th February 2019, allegedly by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Natives of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, Mohamed Burhanudeen and Mohamed Nabil Hasan, were POs on the run for the past nearly seven years.

“They were caught from Pallikonda in Vellore district based on inputs received by NIA from sister agencies. Members of PFI, Thanjavur district, the duo had conspired and coordinated with several others to murder Ramalingam by chopping his hands,“ the NIA said in its press note.

Following their arrest, NIA on Wednesday also arrested three more harbourers involved in the case.

“Hailing from Chennai district, K. Mohideen, Mohamed Imran and Thameem Ansari were found to have facilitated the concealment and movement of the absconders after the murder,” the NIA said.

NIA, which took over the case from Thiruvidaimaruthur police on March 7 2019, charge sheeted in August 2019. Six of the accused were subsequently declared POs, and a reward of Rs. 5 lakh each was announced for their arrest.

As of December 1, five of the POs have been arrested, while one, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, continues to be at large.

The agency further said that the investigation in the case RC-06/2019/NIA/DLI is continuing.

Earlier in August, the NIA searched nine locations in Tamil Nadu and arrested Imthathullah, proprietor of Ambur Biryani Hotels in Kodaikanal, from Dindigul district.

During the searches, NIA arrested Imthathullah for knowingly and voluntarily harbouring absconding POs in his hotel outlets from 2021 onwards.

“Incriminating documents and digital devices, etc, were also seized during the searches conducted in Dindugal and Tenkasi districts,” the agency had said back then.