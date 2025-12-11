403
Maduro Fills The Ship, Trump Keeps The Crude: The Skipper That Didn't Skip
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A US-led operation seized a giant crude tanker off Venezuela, intensifying pressure on Nicolás Maduro's regime.
The vessel, linked to sanctioned oil networks involving Venezuela and Iran, had loaded more than a million barrels of heavy crude.
The move shows Washington is ready to enforce sanctions with force at sea, raising legal questions and market concerns.
The latest twist in Washington's long confrontation with Venezuela came when Donald Trump confirmed that US forces had seized a“very large” oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.
Asked what would happen to the crude aboard, he replied, almost casually:“We keep it, I guess.” For markets and diplomats, the remark signaled that sanctions policy has moved from financial pressure to direct action on the water.
Maritime-tracking firms and risk consultants say the ship is the Skipper, previously known as Adisa, already under US sanctions for its role in carrying oil tied to Venezuela and Iran.
Satellite data and internal shipping documents indicate it loaded roughly 1.1 million barrels of heavy Merey crude at Venezuela 's main export hub, the Jose terminal, in early December. The cargo was reportedly headed to friendly buyers willing to ignore US pressure.
The operation itself looked more like a movie than a customs inspection. A 45-second video posted online by US officials showed two helicopters hovering over the tanker as armed personnel in camouflage fast-roped onto the deck.
Within hours, the clip spread across X, Instagram and TikTok, turning a technical sanctions case into a public demonstration of American reach.
In Caracas, Nicolás Maduro chose not to mention the seizure during a speech at a military commemoration, leaving his ministers to denounce the move as“theft” and“piracy.”
For a government that relies almost entirely on oil dollars to maintain power and patronage networks, losing a cargo of this size is not just an economic hit but a political embarrassment.
For expats and foreign observers, the story behind the story is simple but sobering. Global energy flows increasingly run through a shadow fleet of sanctioned tankers, shell companies and false flags.
When the US decides to physically stop one of those ships, it sends a message that rule-bending deals with isolated regimes may no longer be safe.
That matters for fuel prices, for regional stability and for anyone trying to understand how far major powers are prepared to go to confront governments that treat state resources as private spoils.
