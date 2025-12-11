403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korean leader expresses his condolences over death of Russian envoy
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to offer condolences following the death of Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Matsegora, as stated by reports. The visit took place Wednesday, shortly after North Korea confirmed the ambassador’s sudden passing last Saturday.
Kim "laid a bunch of flowers and observed a moment's silence in memory of Aleksandr Ivanovich Matsegora, who devoted his noble life to boosting and developing the DPRK-Russia friendship," according to a Korean news agency, referring to North Korea by its official name.
During his visit, Kim also met with the bereaved family and embassy personnel, expressing his heartfelt sympathies. He praised Matsegora as "an able diplomat" who made notable contributions to the history of North Korea and Russia’s friendly relations.
Kim added that the ambassador’s death is "a deep sorrow and great loss" not only for Russia but also for North Korea, especially as the two countries enter "an important historic phase" in their bilateral relationship.
"Even though he passed away, our respect and memories of him will last forever and DPRK-Russia relations continue to develop as he hoped," Kim remarked, as reported by the news agency.
Matsegora had served as Russia’s ambassador to North Korea for more than a decade before his unexpected death at age 70, with the cause still unknown.
Relations between Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened in recent years, including North Korea’s deployment of troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In September, during a meeting in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time that North Korean soldiers participated in the war at Kim’s initiative, according to reports.
Earlier, in April, South Korea’s intelligence service told lawmakers that at least 600 North Korean troops had died fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, with total casualties likely exceeding 4,700 since the deployment began last year.
In 2024, North Korea and Russia formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership, committing to mutual military support if either nation faces aggression from a third party.
Kim "laid a bunch of flowers and observed a moment's silence in memory of Aleksandr Ivanovich Matsegora, who devoted his noble life to boosting and developing the DPRK-Russia friendship," according to a Korean news agency, referring to North Korea by its official name.
During his visit, Kim also met with the bereaved family and embassy personnel, expressing his heartfelt sympathies. He praised Matsegora as "an able diplomat" who made notable contributions to the history of North Korea and Russia’s friendly relations.
Kim added that the ambassador’s death is "a deep sorrow and great loss" not only for Russia but also for North Korea, especially as the two countries enter "an important historic phase" in their bilateral relationship.
"Even though he passed away, our respect and memories of him will last forever and DPRK-Russia relations continue to develop as he hoped," Kim remarked, as reported by the news agency.
Matsegora had served as Russia’s ambassador to North Korea for more than a decade before his unexpected death at age 70, with the cause still unknown.
Relations between Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened in recent years, including North Korea’s deployment of troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In September, during a meeting in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time that North Korean soldiers participated in the war at Kim’s initiative, according to reports.
Earlier, in April, South Korea’s intelligence service told lawmakers that at least 600 North Korean troops had died fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, with total casualties likely exceeding 4,700 since the deployment began last year.
In 2024, North Korea and Russia formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership, committing to mutual military support if either nation faces aggression from a third party.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment