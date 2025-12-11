403
Ras Al Khaimah to welcome the New Year with the largest fireworks display ever seen
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 11 December 2025: Ras Al Khaimah is set to captivate the world once again with its most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration to date, promising the biggest firework ever launched in an attempt set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title.
This year’s celebrations will feature a creative concept inspired by symbols of strength, renewal, and Ras Al Khaimah’s spirit of progress. Fusing innovative fireworks with a dazzling display of illuminated drones and lasers, the show will transform the night sky into a breathtaking stage where light, colour, and stunning visuals unfold on unprecedented scale.
The 15-minute show will feature one of the most expansive fireworks displays globally, stretching across six kilometres from Marjan Island to Al Hamra. In addition, over 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, will light up the sky with breathtaking formations. As the clock strikes midnight, the celebrations will culminate with the launch of the largest single firework ever seen.
Two Spectacular Shows: 8 PM & Midnight
Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve programme features two fireworks displays, each providing an unforgettable celebration for residents and visitors.
The first fireworks show will take place above Corniche Al Qawasim at 8:00 PM, providing an early opportunity for families and residents to enjoy the celebrations ahead of the main event.
At midnight, the emirate’s signature 15-minute show takes centre stage combining advanced pyrotechnics with large-scale drone formations over Marjan Island and Al Hamra bay.
Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Festival
Taking place at Al Hamra, the free-entry Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Festival, will welcome residents and visitors to witness the midnight spectacle with a line-up of live entertainment, food trucks and carnival-style activities for the whole family running from 2:00 PM.
This year’s festival stage features an exciting lineup of international talent. Guests can look forward to dynamic sets by DJ BobMix, known for his fusion of International and Arabic hits; a live performance by Indo-Canadian Bollywood singer Shweta Subram; and an international set by DJ Bia.
To ensure seamless access to the festivities, multiple parking zones are available around the festival area, with a dedicated zone for caravans and camping.
Event goers are required to register their vehicles in advance at for access to their preferred parking zone, and to receive essential information on entry and exit routes. Registration of vehicles is mandatory and will determine which parking zone visitor can access.
Audiences can witness the record-setting fireworks display in real time via the live stream on and across the social media channels on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok
With 13 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles achieved over the past seven years, Ras Al Khaimah continues to set the standard as one of the world’s leading destinations for New Year’s Eve spectacles.
