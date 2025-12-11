403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Junta Airstrike on Myanmar Hospital Leaves Over Thirty Dead
(MENAFN) A devastating military airstrike flattened a hospital in Myanmar's Rakhine state Wednesday, claiming at least 33 lives and leaving 76 wounded, with 27 clinging to life in critical condition, media reported Thursday.
The assault on the medical facility in Mrauk-U township unfolded on International Human Rights Day, as junta aircraft unleashed two 500-pound (226-kilogram) bombs on the civilian healthcare center, according to local witnesses.
The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH)—comprising former legislators from Myanmar's last democratically elected parliament—issued a scathing denunciation of the bombardment, highlighting its symbolic brutality.
"We strongly condemn the inhumane actions of the murderous military junta that is trying to gain legitimacy through a sham election. This action only serves to further highlight the long-standing crimes committed by the military coup," the parliamentary group declared on X, the American social media platform.
The timing of the hospital strike "only serves to further highlight the long-standing crimes committed by the military coup," CRPH stated.
Myanmar's humanitarian catastrophe has intensified amid escalating ethnic violence, as the nation enters its fourth year mired in civil warfare following the February 2021 military seizure of power.
The coup toppled the democratically elected administration headed by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, triggering more than four years of emergency military governance.
This July, the junta announced a superficial power handover to a civilian-led transitional government preceding scheduled elections in December and January, though the military chief maintains his position as acting president.
The assault on the medical facility in Mrauk-U township unfolded on International Human Rights Day, as junta aircraft unleashed two 500-pound (226-kilogram) bombs on the civilian healthcare center, according to local witnesses.
The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH)—comprising former legislators from Myanmar's last democratically elected parliament—issued a scathing denunciation of the bombardment, highlighting its symbolic brutality.
"We strongly condemn the inhumane actions of the murderous military junta that is trying to gain legitimacy through a sham election. This action only serves to further highlight the long-standing crimes committed by the military coup," the parliamentary group declared on X, the American social media platform.
The timing of the hospital strike "only serves to further highlight the long-standing crimes committed by the military coup," CRPH stated.
Myanmar's humanitarian catastrophe has intensified amid escalating ethnic violence, as the nation enters its fourth year mired in civil warfare following the February 2021 military seizure of power.
The coup toppled the democratically elected administration headed by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, triggering more than four years of emergency military governance.
This July, the junta announced a superficial power handover to a civilian-led transitional government preceding scheduled elections in December and January, though the military chief maintains his position as acting president.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment