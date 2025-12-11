Keys To New Homes Handed Over To Families Returning To Badara And Ballıca Villages

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Today, families arriving in Badara and Ballıca villages of the Khojaly district as part of the resettlement caravan were presented with the keys to their new homes.

Azernews reports that in this phase of the resettlement, 6 families (18 people) moved into Badara village, while 9 families (38 people) settled in Ballıca village. Those returning to their native land with the resettlement caravan primarily consist of families who had been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Officials from the Presidential Special Representation in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan and other dignitaries attended the key handover ceremony.

Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, congratulated the residents on their return to their homeland. He noted that comprehensive conditions for comfortable living have been created in Ballıca and Badara villages. According to him, the settlements now feature modern-standard houses, schools, social and public facilities, engineering and utility networks, and new roads.

It should be noted that the resettlement process is ongoing in phases.