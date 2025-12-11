Kazakhstan Gearing Up To Provide Iran With Products Of Significant Value

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is ready to supply goods worth at least $200 million to Iran, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in an expanded format, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev also supported the initiative to establish a Kazakhstan Trade House in Tehran, emphasizing the importance of activating the activities of the Business Council and making the most effective use of the potential of the Kazakh-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The volume of mutual trade is growing every year, but we must pay special attention to diversifying trade. In particular, we need to intensify cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, mining, healthcare, and advanced technologies. I am confident that the documents signed today will serve as a powerful impetus for further development of political and economic cooperation," the Kazakh president stated.

It was also noted that, since the beginning of the year, Iran has invested $17.8 million in Kazakhstan's economy.

