Gold Hunter Announces Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of Up To C$1.25 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) -(CSE: HUNT) (FSE: 6RH) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,250,000, positioning the Company to advance its flagship Great Northern Project in Newfoundland as it transitions into its first systematic drilling program.

The Offering will consist of (i) up to 14,545,455 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.055 per FT Unit, and (ii) up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " HD Unit ") at a price of C$0.05 per HD Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a " FT Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.08 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Each HD Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " HD Warrant "). Each HD Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of C$0.075 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Strategic Use of Proceeds

The proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" at the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, with all qualifying expenditures renounced to subscribers effective December 31, 2025.

The net proceeds from the sale of HD Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

CEO Commentary

"This financing is about positioning Gold Hunter at the exact moment it transitions from consolidation and preparation into drilling," said Sean Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter.

"We now control a district-sized project with a gold-bearing fault system in one of the world's most active mining jurisdictions, with modern geophysics completed, targets being finalized, and drilling in sight. This Offering allows us to move decisively while maintaining discipline, tight ownership, and strong alignment with shareholders. With our updated investor presentation now live, investors can clearly see the scale of what we're building and why we believe Great Northern has the potential to be a significant Newfoundland gold story."

Corporate Update

Gold Hunter has posted an updated investor presentation on its website and in its investor materials concurrent with this news release. The updated presentation outlines the Company's district-scale land position, completed VTEM geophysical survey and data-driven targeting strategy as the Company advances toward its initial drill program.

Offering Terms and Conditions

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with CSE policies.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

(signed)

Sean Kingsley

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sean Kingsley

...

+1 (604) 440-8474 (call or WhatsApp)

Website:

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy, merging modern techniques with historical data to unlock district-scale opportunities. The Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure, is the Company's flagship asset. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, there's been identified 50km+ potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional

mineralization. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, stakeholder engagement, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include statements regarding the completion and size of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, future exploration plans, and other anticipated developments related to the Company's business.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: capital markets conditions, regulatory approvals, investor interest and participation in the financing, volatility in commodity prices, exploration risks, operating costs, availability of personnel, and general economic and market conditions.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

