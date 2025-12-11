Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KNG Chairman Receives His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah


2025-12-11 05:05:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec. 11 (KUNA) - The Chairman of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at his office at the KNG headquarters. (end)
ajr


MENAFN11122025000071011013ID1110466262



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search