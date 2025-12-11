403
KNG Chairman Receives His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec. 11 (KUNA) - The Chairman of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at his office at the KNG headquarters. (end)
ajr
