Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quack's Youtube Surgery Kills Woman In UP&#8217 S Barabanki

Quack's Youtube Surgery Kills Woman In UP&#8217 S Barabanki


2025-12-11 05:05:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Barabanki (UP) ~ A woman died after the owner of an illegal clinic and his nephew allegedly performed a surgery on her by watching a YouTube video here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Kothi police station area, where the duo was allegedly running a clinic without valid authorisation, they said.

According to police, Munishra Rawat, wife of Tehbahadur Rawat, was suffering from a stone-related ailment. On December 5, her husband took her to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya in Kothi, where clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly told him that the pain in her abdomen was due to stones and advised an operation, estimating the cost at Rs 25,000.

Before the surgery, the husband deposited Rs 20,000, police said.

In his complaint, Tehbahadur alleged that Mishra, described as a 'quack', was under the influence of alcohol and started the procedure after watching a YouTube video.

He alleged that Mishra, in an inebriated state, made a deep incision in his wife's abdomen, cutting several veins, following which she died the next evening on December 6.

Mishra's nephew assisted him during the procedure.

Kothi SHO Amit Singh Bhadoriya said a case has been registered against the clinic operator and his nephew for causing death by negligence, along with sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Kashmir Observer

